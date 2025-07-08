Discover the Best Resume Template High School Student for Landing Your Dream Job

A well-crafted resume is essential for high school students entering the workforce or applying for college. The best resume template for high school students combines clarity, professionalism, and relevance. Effective resume formats include chronological and functional layouts that highlight education and skills. Incorporating action verbs helps young applicants showcase their achievements, while emphasizing extracurricular activities can demonstrate their commitment and leadership.



Best Resume Template for High School Students

Creating a standout resume as a high school student can feel a bit challenging, but with the right structure, it can be both easy and fun! A good resume helps you showcase your skills, experiences, and personality, even if you’ve never held a formal job before. Let’s break down the best structure for a high school student resume so you can make a great impression!

1. Contact Information

Your resume should start with your contact information at the top. This is how potential employers or colleges will reach out to you, so make sure it’s clear and accurate. Include:

Your full name

Your phone number

Your email address

Your current address (optional)

2. Objective Statement

An objective statement is a brief, focused introduction that tells employers what you want to achieve. This is your chance to highlight your career goals and what you bring to the table. It should be 1-2 sentences long. Here’s how you might format it:

Example Objective “Motivated high school senior looking to gain practical experience in customer service through a summer internship, bringing strong communication and teamwork skills.”

3. Education Section

Your education is likely one of your biggest assets right now, so make sure it’s prominent. List the following information:

Name of your high school

Expected graduation date (month/year)

Your GPA (if it’s 3.0 or higher)

Any honors or relevant coursework (like AP or honors classes)

A neat way to present this might look like:

Education Details High School Name Expected Graduation: June 2024

GPA: 3.5 Relevant Coursework AP Biology, Honors Math

4. Experience Section

Even if you haven’t had a traditional job, you can still highlight relevant experiences. This can include volunteer work, internships, or substantial projects. Here’s how to format this section:

Title of the role (e.g., Volunteer, Intern)

Name of the organization

Location of the organization (City, State)

Your start and end dates (Month/Year – Month/Year)

A bullet point list of your responsibilities and accomplishments

An example might look like this:

Experience Details Volunteer Community Food Bank

City, State

June 2023 – August 2023 – Sorted and distributed food items to families in need.

– Collaborated with a team of volunteers to organize food drives.

5. Skills Section

Time to show off what you can do! This section can be a quick bullet-point list of your most relevant skills. Think about both hard skills (like computer proficiency or a foreign language) and soft skills (like teamwork or communication). Here are some examples:

Communication skills

Time management

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Basic HTML knowledge

Fluent in Spanish

6. Extracurricular Activities

Don’t forget to mention any clubs, sports, or activities you are involved in! This can show off your interests and how well-rounded you are. List them just as you did for your experience section:

Activity Details Student Council Member since July 2022

– Active in planning school events and addressing student concerns. Soccer Team Team member since August 2021

– Contributed to team efforts and played in various competitions.

7. References Section

It’s a good idea to have references ready, but you don’t have to list them on your resume unless specifically requested. Just note that they are available upon request. You can add a simple line at the end of your resume like:

References available upon request.

And that’s it! You’ve got a solid structure for your high school resume that’ll help you stand out. Make sure to keep it neat, stay on one page, and let your unique personality shine through. Happy writing!

Best Resume Templates for High School Students

Entry-Level Job Resume This resume template is designed for high school students seeking their first job. It focuses on relevant skills and education rather than extensive work experience. Contact Information: Name, phone number, and email.

Objective: A brief statement about the job sought and key skills.

Education: School name, graduation date, and GPA if 3.0 or above.

Skills: Highlight soft skills like communication, teamwork, and punctuality.

Extracurricular Activities: Participation in school clubs, sports, or volunteer work.

College Application Resume This template caters to high school students who are applying to colleges. It emphasizes academic achievements and extracurricular involvement. Contact Information: Name, address, phone number, and email.

Objective: A short statement about your academic goals.

Education: Detailed list of courses, GPA, and any honors or awards.

Extracurricular Activities: Clubs, sports, and other interests that align with your intended major.

Internship Resume This resume template is tailored for high school students applying for internships. It highlights skills and projects relevant to the desired field. Contact Information: Professional email and phone number.

Objective: Specific articulation of the internship role desired.

Education: Include relevant coursework or projects.

Skills: Technical skills and soft skills relevant to the internship.

Projects: Personal or school projects demonstrating competency in the field.

Part-Time Job Resume This template is excellent for high school students applying for part-time positions during the school year. It showcases flexibility and time management. Contact Information: Name, email, and phone number.

Objective: A brief description of your work motivation.

Education: School name and expected graduation date.

Availability: Clearly state hours you can work.

Skills: Working with customers, time management, and dependability.