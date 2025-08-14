A Comprehensive Guide to Using the Functional Resume Template Word 2013

Creating a standout resume is crucial in today’s competitive job market, and a Functional Resume Template from Word 2013 offers a strategic solution for job seekers. This template emphasizes skills and experience over chronological work history, allowing applicants to highlight their strengths effectively. With Word 2013’s user-friendly interface, users can easily customize the layout to fit their personal brand. Numerous online resources provide examples and guidance on utilizing this format, ensuring that candidates can present themselves in the best light possible.



Source www.curriculumvitae-resume-formats.com

Best Structure for a Functional Resume Template in Word 2013

Hey there! If you’re looking to craft a functional resume using Word 2013, you’ve come to the right place. A functional resume is a fantastic choice, especially if you want to highlight your skills over your job history. This style focuses more on what you can do rather than the jobs you’ve held, which can be particularly helpful if you’re changing careers or have gaps in your employment. Let’s dive into the ideal structure to follow!

1. Contact Information

The first thing anyone sees on your resume is your contact information. It’s super important to get this part right. Here’s what to include:

Your full name

Phone number (preferably a mobile number)

Email address (make sure it’s professional)

LinkedIn profile or personal website (if applicable)

2. Professional Summary or Objective

Next up is your professional summary or objective. This is a short paragraph that sums up who you are and what you’re aiming for in your career. It’s your chance to grab attention and give a quick spotlight on your strengths.

Keep it brief (2-3 sentences).

Focus on your top skills or achievements.

State your career goals in connection to the job you’re applying for.

3. Skills Section

Now it’s time for the heart of your functional resume: the skills section. This is where you can showcase what you bring to the table. It’s a good idea to break this down into categories to make it easier to read. Here’s how you can set it up:

Skill Category Specific Skills Technical Skills Software proficiency (e.g., Microsoft Office, Adobe Suite, etc.) Interpersonal Skills Teamwork, Communication, Leadership Analytical Skills Problem-solving, Research, Data Analysis

Feel free to customize this table with categories that fit your background and the job you want. Each category should be relevant to your target career field.

4. Relevant Experience or Projects

In a functional resume, experience isn’t listed chronologically but rather focuses on relevant projects or roles that showcase your skills. This section can highlight internships, volunteer work, or even personal projects. Here’s how you can present it:

Project Title or Role: Brief description of what you did.

Brief description of what you did. Key Achievement: Include any measurable outcomes or skills gained.

Include any measurable outcomes or skills gained. Relevance: Specify how this experience relates to the job you’re applying for.

5. Education Section

Next, we have the education section. Here’s where you tell potential employers about your academic background. You don’t have to go into too much detail, just the essentials:

Degree achieved

Name of the institution

Graduation date (or expected graduation date)

Any relevant coursework or honors

6. Additional Information

This is where you add any other details that could make you stand out. Things like certifications, languages you speak, or memberships in professional organizations can go here. Keep it brief but informative!

Certifications (e.g., CPR, PMP)

Languages (and your fluency level)

Professional memberships

Volunteer work or hobbies related to your field

And there you have it! Now you know how to structure a functional resume in Word 2013. It’s all about presenting your strengths in a clear and engaging way. Make sure to tailor it for each job application to really shine! Happy resume writing!

Sample Functional Resume Templates

Career Change Resume This template is ideal for individuals looking to transition into a new career field, showcasing transferable skills and relevant experiences. Contact Information: Name, phone number, email, LinkedIn profile

Name, phone number, email, LinkedIn profile Objective: A brief statement that reflects your career change intentions

A brief statement that reflects your career change intentions Skills: List transferable skills relevant to the new field

List transferable skills relevant to the new field Relevant Experience: Describe your past experiences that align with the new career

Describe your past experiences that align with the new career Education: Include relevant degrees and certifications

Recent Graduate Resume Perfect for recent graduates entering the job market, this template emphasizes academic achievements and internships. Contact Information: Name, phone number, email, LinkedIn profile

Name, phone number, email, LinkedIn profile Objective: A short statement tailored to your career goals

A short statement tailored to your career goals Skills: Emphasize skills gained through education and projects

Emphasize skills gained through education and projects Internships/Projects: Detail any relevant internships or academic projects

Detail any relevant internships or academic projects Education: Highlight your degree, graduation date, and honors

Skills-Based Resume for Career Advancers This template is suited for professionals aiming for a promotion or advancement in their current field, focusing on skills and achievements. Contact Information: Name, phone number, email, LinkedIn profile

Name, phone number, email, LinkedIn profile Career Summary: A brief overview of your experience and goals

A brief overview of your experience and goals Core Competencies: List key skills relevant to the senior role

List key skills relevant to the senior role Achievements: Highlight significant accomplishments in previous roles

Highlight significant accomplishments in previous roles Work History: List jobs, highlighting relevant duties

List jobs, highlighting relevant duties Education: Include degrees and any relevant certifications Also Read: How to Build a Resume No Work Experience: A Step-by-Step Guide for New Graduates

Resume for Individuals with Employment Gaps This template is tailored for job seekers who have gaps in their employment history, focusing on strengths and skills rather than chronology. Contact Information: Name, phone number, email, LinkedIn profile

Name, phone number, email, LinkedIn profile Competitive Summary: A summary of your skills and strengths

A summary of your skills and strengths Skills: Highlight skills that are applicable to the job

Highlight skills that are applicable to the job Volunteer Experience: Detail any relevant volunteer work

Detail any relevant volunteer work Additional Experience: Include freelance or part-time work

Include freelance or part-time work Education: List your educational background

Freelancer/Contractor Resume Template This template is great for freelancers or contractors looking to showcase project-based work and applicable skills. Contact Information: Name, phone number, email, LinkedIn profile

Name, phone number, email, LinkedIn profile Profile Summary: A brief introduction highlighting your freelance career

A brief introduction highlighting your freelance career Key Skills: List skills particularly useful for freelance work

List skills particularly useful for freelance work Project Highlights: Outline key projects with descriptions and outcomes

Outline key projects with descriptions and outcomes Client Testimonials: Include positive feedback from previous clients

Include positive feedback from previous clients Education: List educational qualifications

Older Worker Resume This template is tailored for seasoned professionals aiming to downplay age while emphasizing extensive experience and adaptability. Contact Information: Name, phone number, email, LinkedIn profile

Name, phone number, email, LinkedIn profile Professional Summary: An overview emphasizing experience and adaptability

An overview emphasizing experience and adaptability Skills: Relevant skills that align with the job description

Relevant skills that align with the job description Career Highlights: Outline significant roles and contributions in previous positions

Outline significant roles and contributions in previous positions Work Experience: Present a summarized work history focusing on milestones

Present a summarized work history focusing on milestones Education: Include degrees and pertinent certifications

International Job Seeker Resume This template is for professionals seeking job opportunities abroad, highlighting language skills and international experience. Contact Information: Name, phone number, email, LinkedIn profile

Name, phone number, email, LinkedIn profile Objective: A statement reflecting your interest in international positions

A statement reflecting your interest in international positions Skills: Focus on international business skills and languages

Focus on international business skills and languages International Experience: Detail relevant work or study abroad experiences

Detail relevant work or study abroad experiences Education: Include degrees with a focus on international studies or relevant fields

What is a Functional Resume Template in Word 2013?

A Functional Resume Template in Word 2013 is a structured document designed to showcase a job seeker’s skills and experiences. This template emphasizes abilities over chronological job history. Users can easily edit sections to highlight specific competencies and achievements. Word 2013 provides formatting options that help users present their information clearly and professionally. The template simplifies the resume creation process, allowing individuals to tailor their applications to specific job roles.

How can a Functional Resume Template benefit job seekers?

A Functional Resume Template offers several advantages to job seekers. It allows candidates to focus on their strengths, particularly if they have gaps in employment or are changing careers. The template enables users to highlight relevant skills that align with job descriptions. Additionally, it helps to de-emphasize less relevant work history that may not pertain to the desired position. By utilizing this template, job seekers can create compelling resumes that attract the attention of hiring managers.

What components are included in a Functional Resume Template in Word 2013?

A Functional Resume Template in Word 2013 typically includes several key components. It features a contact information section at the top for personal details. The skills summary section follows, showcasing relevant abilities and qualifications. It often contains an experience section that lists job titles and employers without specific dates. Additionally, the template may include an education section to highlight academic achievements. Each component is organized to guide hiring managers through the candidate’s qualifications seamlessly.

How can users customize a Functional Resume Template in Word 2013?

Users can customize a Functional Resume Template in Word 2013 through several methods. They can modify font styles and sizes to enhance readability and visual appeal. Users can rearrange sections to prioritize the most relevant skills for the desired job. Additionally, individuals can replace placeholder text with their own achievements and experiences that demonstrate their qualifications. Word 2013 allows for the addition of colors and graphics to create a personalized, eye-catching layout. This flexibility enables job seekers to tailor their resumes effectively.

Thanks for sticking around and diving into the world of functional resumes with me! I hope you found some helpful tips and inspiration to create your own standout resume using Word 2013. Remember, it’s all about showcasing your skills and experiences in a way that truly reflects who you are. If you ever need more advice or just want to explore more resume options, don’t hesitate to swing by again. Happy job hunting, and take care!