How to Craft a Good Server Resume That Gets You Hired

A good server resume showcases essential skills, such as customer service, communication, and teamwork. Employers value a server’s ability to create a positive dining experience through effective interaction with patrons. A well-structured resume highlights relevant experience, such as previous roles in food service or hospitality. Including detailed accomplishments and certifications can further enhance the appeal of a candidate’s qualifications.



Creating the Perfect Server Resume

So, you’re ready to land that server job, huh? A great resume can be your best friend in this job market! Let’s break down the best structure for a killer server resume that stands out and helps you shine like the star you are. Follow this simple guide, and you’ll be serving up success in no time!

What to Include in Your Server Resume

Your server resume should be tidy, organized, and easy to read. Here’s a breakdown of the key sections to include:

Header – This is where you put your name and contact details.

Objective Statement – A quick summary of what you're looking for in a job.

Skills – A list of your relevant skills that make you a great server.

Work Experience – Your job history, showcasing your serving gigs.

Education – Any school or training relevant to the job.

Certifications – Any special training or certifications you have, like food safety.

Breaking Down Each Section

1. Header

This part is simple but crucial. You want to grab attention right away! Include:

Element What to Include Name Your full name, bold and prominent. Phone Number A direct line where you can be reached. Email Address A professional-looking email (avoid the goofy ones). Location Your city and state (no need for a full address).

2. Objective Statement

This is your chance to tell potential employers who you are and what you want! It should be short and sweet—like a well-made cocktail. Here’s a formula to create a killer statement:

Start with your role (e.g., “Experienced server”)

Mention your goal (e.g., “looking to enhance guest experiences”)

Include the name of the place you’re applying to (if possible).

Example: “Friendly and detail-oriented server seeking to bring my 2+ years of experience at XYZ Restaurant to ABC Cafe, enhancing guest satisfaction.”

3. Skills

These are the tools in your server toolbox. Highlight both hard and soft skills. Here’s what to consider:

Hard Skills: Knowledge of POS systems, menu item memorization, cash handling.

Knowledge of POS systems, menu item memorization, cash handling. Soft Skills: Communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and multitasking.

Try to keep your skills relevant to serving, and be specific. Instead of saying “good with people,” say “excellent at building rapport with customers.”

4. Work Experience

Got serving gigs? This is where they shine! List your jobs in reverse chronological order (most recent first). Include the following for each position:

Job Title – What was your title?

– What was your title? Company Name – Where did you work?

– Where did you work? Location – City and state.

– City and state. Dates of Employment – Month and year.

– Month and year. Bullet Points – 3-5 bullet points detailing your responsibilities and achievements.

Try to quantify your accomplishments. Instead of “served customers,” you can say “regularly served 20+ tables during busy shifts.”

5. Education

This section is pretty straightforward. List your highest degree first. Include:

Degree type (e.g., High School Diploma, Associate’s Degree)

School name

Graduation year (optional)

If you’ve taken courses related to hospitality, don’t hesitate to mention those too!

6. Certifications

If you’ve got any certifications that boost your hiring potential, lay them out here! Common ones for servers include:

Food Handler Certification

Responsible Beverage Service Certificate

First Aid/CPR Certification

This section can really give you an edge, especially in places stressing safety and customer care!

Remember, your server resume is your ticket to landing your next job! Make it clear, concise, and catchy, and you’ll be all set for that job interview. Happy job hunting!

Sample Resumes for Servers: Crafting the Perfect Profile

1. Entry-Level Server Resume This resume is tailored for individuals entering the hospitality industry, showcasing a strong commitment to excellent service despite limited professional experience. Contact Information: Jane Doe, [email protected], (123) 456-7890

Jane Doe, [email protected], (123) 456-7890 Objective: Enthusiastic and dedicated individual looking to start a career as a server, eager to provide exceptional dining experiences in a dynamic restaurant environment.

Enthusiastic and dedicated individual looking to start a career as a server, eager to provide exceptional dining experiences in a dynamic restaurant environment. Skills:

Customer service-oriented



Excellent communication skills



Detail-oriented



Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Experience:

Volunteer, Local Food Bank – Helped organize food drives and served meals to community members.

2. Experienced Server Resume This example is ideal for seasoned servers, emphasizing extensive industry experience and proven performance in high-pressure settings. Contact Information: John Smith, [email protected], (987) 654-3210

John Smith, [email protected], (987) 654-3210 Objective: Passionate server with over 5 years of experience in high-volume restaurants, aiming to leverage expertise in customer service and team leadership in a vibrant dining establishment.

Passionate server with over 5 years of experience in high-volume restaurants, aiming to leverage expertise in customer service and team leadership in a vibrant dining establishment. Skills:

Strong interpersonal skills



Multitasking and time management



Extensive knowledge of food and beverage pairings



Proficient in point of sale (POS) systems

Experience:

Senior Server, The Fine Dine, 2018-Present: Lead a team of junior servers, trained new hires, and consistently received positive feedback for exceptional guest service.



Server, Bistro Royale, 2015-2018: Managed tables for up to 15 patrons, maintaining high service standards during peak hours.

3. Server Resume for Transitioning Careers This resume focuses on a professional changing careers, highlighting transferable skills relevant to server roles. Contact Information: Michael Jones, [email protected], (555) 123-4567

Michael Jones, [email protected], (555) 123-4567 Objective: Former retail manager transitioning to the food service industry, with strong leadership and customer service skills to enhance dining experiences.

Former retail manager transitioning to the food service industry, with strong leadership and customer service skills to enhance dining experiences. Skills:

Proven leadership abilities



Conflict resolution



Strong sales acumen



Exceptional problem-solving skills

Experience:

