How to Make Nanny Resume: A Step-by-Step Guide to Stand Out in Childcare Applications

Creating a compelling nanny resume is essential for landing the best childcare jobs. A well-structured resume showcases relevant experience, highlighting baby care skills, educational background, and certifications such as CPR or first aid training. Potential employers appreciate detailed descriptions of responsibilities to understand the candidate’s capabilities, including activities like meal preparation and engaging children in educational play. By focusing on these key attributes, a nanny can effectively communicate their value to families seeking trustworthy caregivers.



How to Structure Your Nanny Resume

If you’re looking to land a nanny job, having a polished and well-structured resume is key! Nannying isn’t just about babysitting; it’s a role that requires trust, responsibility, and skills. Your resume is your chance to showcase those qualities and stand out to potential employers. Here’s a simple breakdown of the best way to structure your nanny resume.

1. Contact Information

Start off strong by including your contact details at the very top of your resume. This makes it easy for families to reach out to you. Here’s what to include:

Your full name

Your phone number

Your email address

Your location (city and state are typically enough)

2. Objective Statement

Your objective statement is a brief section that explains who you are and what you’re looking for in a nanny position. Keep it catchy but professional!

Example Objective Statements “Dedicated and caring nanny with over 5 years of experience looking to provide loving care to a family in need of support.” “Energetic and experienced nanny seeking to create a safe, nurturing, and fun environment for children of all ages.”

3. Relevant Experience

Next up is your work experience. Here’s how to lay it out:

List your jobs in reverse chronological order (most recent first).

For each position, include:

Job title (e.g., Nanny, Childcare Provider)



Employer’s name and location



Dates of employment (month and year)



Key responsibilities and achievements in bullet points.

4. Skills

Highlight your relevant skills! This section helps employers quickly see what you excel at. Consider dividing your skills into two categories: hard skills and soft skills.

Hard Skills Soft Skills CPR and First Aid Certification Communication Meal planning and preparation Patience Early childhood education knowledge Empathy

5. Education and Certifications

Your education and any certifications can set you apart from other candidates. This includes:

High school diploma or GED (if applicable)

College degree (include major and school name)

Relevant certifications, like CPR/First Aid or childcare courses

Any specialized training (e.g., special needs care, early childhood education, etc.)

6. References

Finally, wrap it all up with references. Some families might want to speak with your previous employers. You can either include references directly on your resume or state that they’re available upon request. If you choose to include them, list the name, relationship, and contact info for each referee.

Now that you have a clear structure, you can start filling in the details! Just remember to keep it honest, straightforward, and align with the job you’re applying for. Happy resume writing!

Sample Nanny Resumes for Various Situations

New Nanny Seeking First Position This resume is tailored for individuals entering the nanny profession for the first time, emphasizing relevant skills and education. Objective: To provide nurturing care for children in a loving and safe environment.

To provide nurturing care for children in a loving and safe environment. Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Child Development.

Bachelor’s Degree in Child Development. Skills: Basic first aid, excellent communication, and basic meal preparation.

Basic first aid, excellent communication, and basic meal preparation. Experience: Babysitting for family and friends, caring for younger siblings.

Experienced Nanny Transitioning to a New City This example highlights extensive childcare experience, adaptability, and travel readiness. Objective: Seeking a full-time nanny position in [City Name] to provide exceptional childcare.

Seeking a full-time nanny position in [City Name] to provide exceptional childcare. Experience: 5+ years as a full-time nanny in multiple family environments.

5+ years as a full-time nanny in multiple family environments. Skills: Multitasking, conflict resolution, and bilingual fluency (English/Spanish).

Multitasking, conflict resolution, and bilingual fluency (English/Spanish). References: Available upon request from previous families.

Part-Time Nanny for Families with Special Needs This resume format focuses on experience and skills relevant to working with children who have special needs. Objective: To provide compassionate and tailored care for children with special needs.

To provide compassionate and tailored care for children with special needs. Certifications: CPR and First Aid Certified, Special Needs Education Training.

CPR and First Aid Certified, Special Needs Education Training. Skills: Understanding of autism spectrum disorder, patience, and communication techniques.

Understanding of autism spectrum disorder, patience, and communication techniques.
Experience: Worked with children with disabilities in a daycare setting, provided in-home care.

Nanny for Infants and Toddlers This sample emphasizes specialized skills and experience working with very young children. Objective: To create a warm environment for infants and toddlers while ensuring developmentally appropriate experiences.

To create a warm environment for infants and toddlers while ensuring developmentally appropriate experiences. Experience: Over 3 years caring for infants aged 0-24 months.

Over 3 years caring for infants aged 0-24 months. Skills: Knowledge of infant development, diapering, and sleep routines.

Knowledge of infant development, diapering, and sleep routines. Education: Early Childhood Education courses, Parent Training Workshops.

Creative Nanny for Artistic Families This version features a creative approach suitable for families looking for a nanny who emphasizes arts and culture. Objective: Seeking to inspire creativity while providing dedicated care to children.

Seeking to inspire creativity while providing dedicated care to children. Experience: Creative camps and workshops for children; held roles as a childcare provider in artistic settings.

Creative camps and workshops for children; held roles as a childcare provider in artistic settings. Skills: Art and music instruction, event planning, and engaging interactive storytelling.

Art and music instruction, event planning, and engaging interactive storytelling. References: Available from art education directors and families.

Nanny with a Focus on Academic Support This resume is designed for a nanny who will assist with homework and educational activities. Objective: To nurture children’s academic growth while providing excellent care.

To nurture children’s academic growth while providing excellent care. Experience: Tutored elementary students in math and reading while providing after-school care.

Tutored elementary students in math and reading while providing after-school care. Skills: Subject matter expertise in math, English, and science; organizational skills.

Subject matter expertise in math, English, and science; organizational skills. Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Education, Teaching Certification.

Nanny for a Busy Professional Family This resume is focused on meeting the needs of families with demanding schedules. Objective: To create a structured yet flexible environment for children of working parents.

To create a structured yet flexible environment for children of working parents. Experience: Managed household tasks alongside childcare duties for busy professionals.

Managed household tasks alongside childcare duties for busy professionals. Skills: Time management, meal prep, household organization.

Time management, meal prep, household organization. References: Professional recommendations available upon request.

How to Highlight Relevant Skills in a Nanny Resume?

To create an effective nanny resume, you must highlight relevant skills that showcase your suitability for the position. Essential skills include childcare experience, first aid certification, and effective communication abilities. Childcare experience demonstrates your capability to care for children of various ages. First aid certification shows that you can respond to emergencies, ensuring child safety. Effective communication abilities facilitate constructive interactions with both children and parents. Additionally, organizational skills are vital for managing daily routines and activities. By emphasizing these skills, you present yourself as a qualified and reliable candidate for potential employers.

What Sections Should Be Included in a Nanny Resume?

A well-structured nanny resume should include several key sections to provide comprehensive information. The header section should contain your name, contact information, and professional title. The objective statement should concisely convey your career goals and job-specific aspirations. The experience section should list previous nanny positions, detailing responsibilities and achievements. The education section should include relevant degrees or childcare certifications. The skills section should highlight both hard and soft skills pertinent to childcare, such as patience, creativity, and logistical organization. Lastly, references are important; listing individuals who can vouch for your childcare abilities adds credibility to your application.

How Can Personal Traits Enrich a Nanny Resume?

Personal traits can significantly enrich a nanny resume by providing insight into your character and work ethic. Traits such as patience and empathy show your ability to connect with children and understand their needs. Creativity enhances your capability to engage children in fun and educational activities. Reliability is crucial for reassuring parents that you will consistently fulfill your responsibilities. Strong observational skills help you monitor children’s behavior and ensure their safety. By showcasing these personal traits, you create a well-rounded resume that appeals to employers seeking a nurturing and dependable nanny.

