Crafting a Professional Presentation: A Guide to Resume Page 2 Header Example

Creating a compelling resume requires attention to detail, especially in the header design of its second page. A professional name should appear prominently at the top, ensuring that it stands out for potential employers. Contact information, including a phone number and email address, must be clear and easy to locate for seamless communication. A personalized branding statement or summary can enhance the applicant’s image, solidifying their unique value proposition. Finally, a consistent font choice contributes to the overall readability and professionalism of the document.



Best Structure for Resume Page 2 Header Example

When you’re crafting a resume, the header is the first thing employers see, and you’ll want to make sure it’s clear, concise, and eye-catching. The header also carries through to page two. Since many resumes are more than one page, let’s break down what your header should look like on page two. Having a solid header sets the tone for the rest of the document.

Page 2 Header Components

Your page two header should mirror your first page header to maintain a professional look. Here’s what to include:

Your Name: This should be your full name and ideally, it should stand out using a larger font.

This should be your full name and ideally, it should stand out using a larger font. Contact Information: Include your phone number and email address. You can also add your LinkedIn profile or a professional website if applicable.

Include your phone number and email address. You can also add your LinkedIn profile or a professional website if applicable. Page Number: Be sure to include “Page 2” or simply “2” so it’s clear to the reader that they are on the second page of your application materials.

Be sure to include “Page 2” or simply “2” so it’s clear to the reader that they are on the second page of your application materials. Optional Title: Including your professional title (e.g., Marketing Specialist, Software Engineer) can quickly tell the employer where your expertise lies.

Header Format Example

Let’s visualize what a perfect page two header might look like. Here’s a basic structure for you:

[Your Name] [Your Phone Number] [Your Email] [Your Professional Title] Page 2 [LinkedIn Profile/Website]

Formatting Tips

Getting the formatting right is key to ensuring your header looks polished. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Alignment: Center-align your header or go left-aligned, whichever looks best with the rest of your resume layout.

Center-align your header or go left-aligned, whichever looks best with the rest of your resume layout. Font Size: Use a font size that’s slightly larger than the body text for your name (e.g., 16–18 pt) while keeping other text 10–12 pt.

Use a font size that’s slightly larger than the body text for your name (e.g., 16–18 pt) while keeping other text 10–12 pt. Font Style: Stick to professional fonts like Arial, Calibri, or Times New Roman. Avoid overly fancy styles.

Stick to professional fonts like Arial, Calibri, or Times New Roman. Avoid overly fancy styles. Consistency: Make sure the style and format of your first and second page headers match. Consistency is key in making your resume look cohesive.

Final Touches

Before you print or send your resume, take a moment to give your page two header a good once-over. Check if everything aligns well, is free of spelling errors, and that it complements the content of your resume nicely. This tiny section might seem small, but it plays a big part in how your resume is perceived. Keep it neat, and you’ll set a professional tone for the rest of your application.

Sample Resume Page 2 Headers

Continuing Education and Certifications This section highlights any continuing education or certifications that enhance your qualifications and skill set relevant to the job you’re applying for. Certified Project Management Professional (PMP)

Advanced CSS and SASS Techniques, Coursera, 2023

First Aid and CPR Certification, American Red Cross, 2022

Professional Affiliations Including professional affiliations can demonstrate your commitment to your field and help establish your credibility as a candidate. Member, American Marketing Association (AMA)

Associate Member, Project Management Institute (PMI)

Volunteer, Local Nonprofit Organization for Education

Volunteer Experience It’s important to showcase volunteer experiences that reflect your dedication and ability to contribute positively to a community or organization. Volunteer Coordinator, Habitat for Humanity, 2022-Present

Mentee, Big Brothers Big Sisters Program, 2021-Present

Projects and Achievements Highlights of specific projects you’ve worked on or significant achievements can set you apart from other candidates and show your initiative. Developed a mobile app that increased client engagement by 40%

Led a cross-functional team for an award-winning marketing campaign

Implemented a new inventory management system that reduced costs by 20%

Technical Skills Listing your technical skills not only shows potential employers what tools you’re proficient with but also aligns your expertise with their needs. Programming Languages: Python, Java, JavaScript

Web Development: HTML, CSS, React

Data Analysis: SQL, R, Tableau

Language Proficiency Demonstrating language proficiency can be an asset, especially in roles that require communication with diverse populations. English: Native

Spanish: Conversational

Mandarin: Basic knowledge

Interests and Hobbies While not crucial, sharing personal interests can help create connections with employers, showcasing well-roundedness beyond professional skills. Hiking and nature photography

Reading historical novels

Participating in local theater productions

What Should Be Included in a Resume Page 2 Header?

A resume page 2 header typically contains the candidate’s name, the word “Page 2,” and essential contact information. The name is usually formatted in a larger font for visibility. Contact information includes the candidate’s phone number, email address, and sometimes their LinkedIn profile URL. This information ensures the recruiter can easily identify the document and contact the candidate if needed. Using a clean design and clear fonts makes the header visually appealing and professional.

How Can a Resume Page 2 Header Improve Clarity?

A well-structured resume page 2 header enhances clarity by providing key information at the top of the page. It includes the candidate’s name, a reminder of the document’s continuation, and contact details. This format helps recruiters quickly locate the candidate’s information during their review process. Furthermore, having consistent headers across multiple pages reinforces the document’s organization and shows attention to detail. This clarity can lead to a better overall impression of the candidate’s professionalism.

Why Is Consistency Important in Resume Page 2 Headers?

Consistency in resume page 2 headers establishes a coherent visual identity throughout the document. Using the same font, size, and layout on every page ensures that each part of the resume looks unified. When headers are consistent, it reinforces the candidate’s organizational skills and professionalism. Additionally, consistent headers help recruiters navigate the resume more easily as they can quickly identify the sections and locate essential information without confusion.

What Formatting Tips Should Be Followed for Resume Page 2 Headers?

Formatting tips for resume page 2 headers focus on readability and professionalism. Maintain the same font style and size used on the first page to ensure consistency. Use a larger font for the candidate’s name and a smaller font for contact details. Align the header text to the left or center of the page for a polished look. Avoid excessive decoration or colors, as simplicity aids in readability. This attention to formatting enhances the overall presentation of the resume.

