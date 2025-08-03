Essential Tips for Your Resume Second Page Header Example

Creating a polished resume is essential for job seekers, and a well-structured second page header is a vital component. A professional resume header typically includes the candidate’s name, contact information, and a link to their LinkedIn profile. Consistency in formatting across pages enhances readability, making it easier for employers to find key information. Using a second page header example can illustrate effective design choices that capture attention while maintaining professionalism.



Best Structure for Resume Second Page Header Example

When your resume spills over onto a second page, it’s important to keep the same professional vibe without losing any important details. The header on the second page should clearly link back to the main page, ensuring that potential employers can easily keep track of your application. Let’s break down what that header should include!

Element Details Your Name Always start with your full name. Make it bold and a bit larger than the rest of the text, so it stands out. Contact Information Include your phone number and email address. You can also add links to your LinkedIn profile or personal website if they’re relevant. Page Number It’s helpful to add “Page 2” so that it’s obvious that this is a continuation of your resume. You could even format it like “2 of 2” to clarify the total pages.

Now, let’s dive a little deeper into how to format this header so it looks clean and professional:

Font Size: Use the same font as the rest of your resume, but make your name a bit larger—think 14 to 16 points. The contact details can be in 10 to 12 points.

Alignment: Center the header for a balanced look, or go with left alignment to create a more traditional feel. Just be consistent with what you choose!

Spacing: Leave a little extra room above your header to make it distinct from the body of your resume. A 1-inch margin at the top is a good rule of thumb.

Consistency: Match the format of your first-page header to keep things looking integrated. Same font, same size, same style.

Here’s a quick example of how it might look:

John Doe (123) 456-7890 | [email protected] | LinkedIn.com/in/johndoe Page 2

This format keeps everything neat and organized, making it easy for hiring managers to get all the information they need without any confusion. Remember, a clear and professional header on your second page sets the tone for the rest of the information that follows!

Sample Resume Second Page Headers

Continuation of Professional Experience This header is effective for resumes that require additional space to highlight extensive work history. Professional Experience – Continued

Additional Work Experience

Extended Career History

Supplementary Skills and Certifications Use this header when showcasing skills and certifications that reinforce your qualifications. Additional Skills & Certifications

Further Skills Development

Certificates & Core Competencies

Educational Background This header is suitable when the educational details require more space, especially for higher education or multiple degrees. Academic Qualifications – Continued

Further Education

Additional Academic Details

Projects and Publications Ideal for candidates in research or creative fields to detail their significant projects or publications. Notable Projects & Publications

Research & Creative Works

Professional Contributions

Volunteer Experience Utilize this header to emphasize volunteer work that could enhance your appeal as a well-rounded candidate. Community Engagement & Volunteer Work

Additional Volunteer Experience

Contributions to Non-Profits

References Available Upon Request Choose this header when providing references on a second page, which can be particularly useful if your references are lengthy. Professional References – Continued

Additional References

Referrals & Endorsements

Awards and Accolades This header is appropriate for candidates who have received various awards and recognitions throughout their careers. Honors & Achievements

Professional Awards – Continued

What Key Elements Should Be Included in a Resume’s Second Page Header?

A resume’s second page header should include essential identifying information. The header typically contains the candidate’s full name, prominently displayed at the top of the page. A professional email address provides a means of contact and ensures formality. Additionally, a phone number allows potential employers to reach the candidate easily. Optionally, the location of the candidate, such as city and state, can be included for context. Lastly, incorporating a LinkedIn profile URL can enhance the digital presence of the candidate.

How Can a Second Page Header Enhance a Resume’s Professional Appearance?

A second page header contributes to a resume’s professional appearance by creating a consistent format. A clear and concise header establishes a uniformity across multiple pages. Using a readable font and size ensures that the text remains legible. Adding a subtle line or separating rule beneath the header can visually distinguish the header from the body of the resume. A well-structured header also reinforces the candidate’s brand, making it easier for recruiters to identify and remember the applicant.

In What Situations Is a Second Page Header Necessary on a Resume?

A second page header becomes necessary when a candidate’s qualifications exceed the limits of a single page. Individuals with extensive work experience or significant educational achievements often require additional space to showcase their credentials. Additionally, resumes tailored for specialized industries may demand more thorough details that cannot be confined to one page. In cases where a candidate holds multiple certifications or has engaged in numerous projects, a second page ensures comprehensive coverage of their skills and experiences.

