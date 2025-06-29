Creating a Professional Look: Sample Resume With Header And Footer

Crafting an effective job application is essential for job seekers, and a well-structured sample resume with a header and footer can enhance presentation. A professional header typically includes the applicant’s name, contact information, and LinkedIn profile link to create a strong first impression. Meanwhile, a footer can feature page numbers or confidentiality disclaimers, contributing to the overall organization of the document. Utilizing a clear layout and thoughtful design elements in a resume increases readability and showcases the candidate’s attention to detail. This article will explore examples and tips for designing a polished sample resume with a header and footer that stands out in today’s competitive job market.



Best Structure for a Sample Resume With Header and Footer

Creating a standout resume is all about organization and presentation. One effective way to set your resume apart is by incorporating a header and footer. These elements can help to enhance the overall look while adding essential contact information. Let’s break down the best structure for a resume that includes these components.

1. The Header

Your header is the first thing employers will see, so make it count! Here are key elements to include:

Your Name: Make it bold and larger than the rest of the text. This is your brand!

Contact Information: Include your phone number, email address, and LinkedIn profile or personal website if applicable.

Location: You don't need to give your full address; just the city and state can suffice.

For example, your header might look something like this:

John Doe (123) 456-7890 [email protected] New York, NY LinkedIn

2. The Body

Now, let’s dive into the main section of your resume. This part is where the magic happens! Structure it clearly and efficiently:

Summary or Objective: Just a few sentences to introduce yourself and what you’re aiming for in your next role.

Work Experience: List your jobs in reverse chronological order. Include your job title, the company, location, and dates of employment. Bullet points here can outline your key responsibilities and achievements.

Education: Similar to work experience, place your most recent education first. Include the degree, institution, and graduation date.

Skills: List relevant skills that pertain to the job you're applying for. This can include both hard and soft skills.

Additional Sections: Depending on your background, you might include certifications, volunteer work, or languages spoken.

3. The Footer

Your footer is another crucial section that can either repeat some of the contact information or add additional details. Here’s what you might want to include:

Page Number: If your resume extends beyond one page, this is helpful for keeping everything in order.

If your resume extends beyond one page, this is helpful for keeping everything in order. Confidentiality Statement: A simple note that mentions your resume is for the recipient’s eyes only can be a nice touch.

A simple note that mentions your resume is for the recipient’s eyes only can be a nice touch. LinkedIn Profile and/or Personal Website: Repetition of your professional online presence can remind the reader to look you up.

This is what a footer could look like:

Remember, while formatting is important, content reigns supreme. Make sure your information is tailored to the job you’re applying for and is free from any typos or errors. This structure will not only enhance the visual appeal of your resume but also make it easier for hiring managers to find the information they need, leaving them with a positive impression. Happy writing!

Sample Resumes for Various Career Stages

Recent Graduate Resume This resume emphasizes educational achievements, internships, and relevant coursework. Jane Doe Email: [email protected] | Phone: (123) 456-7890 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/janedoe Location: City, State © 2023 Jane Doe Education Bachelor of Arts in Communication, University of Example, 2023 Experience Intern, Marketing Department, Example Company (2022)

Volunteer, Community Outreach Program (2021)

Mid-Level Professional Resume This resume focuses on a balanced mix of professional experience, skills, and achievements. John Smith Email: [email protected] | Phone: (987) 654-3210 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/johnsmith Location: City, State © 2023 John Smith Professional Experience Senior Analyst, Data Solutions (2019-Present)

Analyst, Market Research, Example Corp (2016-2019) Skills Data Analysis

Project Management

Advanced Excel

Executive Resume This resume highlights leadership roles, strategic initiatives, and high-level accomplishments. Alice Johnson Email: [email protected] | Phone: (555) 555-5555 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/alicejohnson Location: City, State © 2023 Alice Johnson Executive Experience CEO, Innovative Solutions (2015-Present)

Leadership Award, Business Excellence (2021)

Career Change Resume This resume showcases transferable skills and relevant experiences for a new industry. Michael Brown Email: [email protected] | Phone: (222) 222-2222 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/michaelbrown Location: City, State © 2023 Michael Brown Relevant Experience Team Leader, Customer Service Dept., Example Retail (2018-2023)

Volunteer Coordinator, Nonprofit Organization (2016-2018) Transferable Skills Communication

Leadership

Problem Solving

Freelancer Resume This resume captures projects, client work, and freelance skills in a condensed format. Sara Adams Email: [email protected] | Phone: (333) 333-3333 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/saraadams Location: City, State © 2023 Sara Adams Freelance Projects Content Writer for TechBuzz (2022-Present)

Graphic Design for Creative Studio (2021-Present) Skills Graphic Design

SEO Optimization

Content Creation

Professional Portfolio Resume This resume integrates a portfolio section to showcase creative or technical works. Tom Hanks Email: [email protected] | Phone: (444) 444-4444 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/tomhanks Location: City, State © 2023 Tom Hanks Portfolio Website: www.tomhanksportfolio.com

Design Project: App Mockup for XYZ Company Experience Web Developer, Tech Solutions (2020-Present)

Intern, Creative Agency (2019)

Temporary Job Resume This resume focuses on short-term roles, emphasizing adaptability and skills. Emily Clarke Email: [email protected] | Phone: (555) 121-2121 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/emilyclarke Location: City, State © 2023 Emily Clarke Temporary Positions Administrative Assistant, Example Co. (2023)

Event Coordinator, Festival Planning (2022) Core Competencies Organizational Skills

Time Management

Customer Service

What is the purpose of including a header and footer in a resume?

Including a header in a resume provides essential identification information. The header usually contains the candidate’s name, phone number, email address, and LinkedIn profile link. A footer can enhance the overall presentation by adding additional information, such as page numbers or a second contact method. The header establishes the applicant’s identity, while the footer can guide the reader through multi-page resumes. Together, they contribute to a polished and professional appearance, making it easier for hiring managers to access important details.

How does a well-designed header and footer impact a resume’s effectiveness?

A well-designed header and footer improve a resume’s effectiveness by enhancing readability. The header clearly presents important contact information, ensuring that it is easily visible. This arrangement allows recruiters to quickly find necessary details without searching through the content. The footer reinforces this organization by providing contextual information, such as page numbers that assist in navigating longer resumes. Thus, thoughtful design elements in the header and footer can significantly influence a recruiter’s first impression and the likelihood of the candidate being considered for an interview.

What details should be included in the header and footer of a resume?

The header of a resume should include the candidate’s full name, phone number, email address, and a professional online profile link, if applicable. This information is vital for employers to initiate contact and learn more about the candidate. The footer can contain page numbers to assist with organization and potentially a reiteration of contact information or a relevant tagline that summarizes the candidate’s professional brand. By ensuring these elements are present and clearly formatted, candidates can enhance their resumes’ professionalism and navigability, making it easier for employers to assess their qualifications.

How can formatting of the header and footer enhance a resume’s visual appeal?

The formatting of the header and footer can significantly enhance a resume’s visual appeal by creating a cohesive structure. A well-designed header can utilize larger, bold fonts to draw attention to the candidate’s name, making it stand out immediately. The choice of a consistent color scheme and font style in the footer can complement the header, creating harmony throughout the document. Utilizing elements such as lines or spacing can separate these sections effectively, providing clarity and organization. When formatted thoughtfully, the header and footer not only add aesthetic value but also guide the reader’s eye smoothly across the resume, improving overall engagement and readability.

