Crafting an Impressive Server Resume Doc: Tips and Templates for Success

Crafting the Perfect Server Resume

When it comes to landing a job as a server, having a polished resume is a must. It’s your chance to make a first impression, so it’s important to get it right. Let’s walk through the best structure for a server resume to help you stand out from the crowd.

1. Contact Information

Your resume should start with your contact information at the top. This makes it easy for potential employers to reach out to you.

Full Name

Phone Number

Email Address

Optional: LinkedIn Profile or Personal Website

2. Objective or Summary Statement

Next up is the objective or summary statement. This section is a quick way to introduce yourself and highlight what you bring to the table. Keep it short, around 2-3 sentences.

Objective Example Summary Example “Enthusiastic server with over 2 years of experience seeking a position in a fast-paced restaurant.” “Dedicated server with a passion for excellent customer service, leveraging 4 years in the industry to create memorable dining experiences.”

3. Work Experience

Your work experience section is where you really shine. Make sure to list your jobs in reverse chronological order (most recent first), and include the following information:

Job Title

Restaurant Name

Location (City, State)

Dates of Employment (Month/Year – Month/Year)

Bullet points detailing your responsibilities and achievements

Here’s a brief example:

Server

Fun Eats, New York, NY

January 2021 – Present

Provided exceptional service to guests in a busy restaurant environment

Managed orders effectively, ensuring timely and accurate delivery of food and drinks

Trained new staff on restaurant policies and customer service techniques

4. Skills Section

Your skills are your selling points, so highlight them! Use bullet points for clarity. Here are some essential skills for servers:

Customer Service

Teamwork

Communication

Multitasking

Knowledge of Food Safety Standards

Point of Sale (POS) Systems

5. Education

Even if you don’t have a college degree, it’s a good idea to include your educational background. List your highest level of education first:

Degree/Certification

School Name

Location

Year of Graduation (or expected graduation)

For example:

Certificate in Hospitality Management

City College, New York, NY

Graduated: June 2020

6. Additional Sections (if applicable)

Depending on your experience and the job you’re applying for, you might want to include additional sections. Here are a few ideas:

Awards: Any recognition you've received in the service industry.

Languages: If you speak multiple languages, this is a big plus!

Volunteer Experience: Show that you give back to the community.

References: You can simply write "Available upon request" or list them if you prefer.

Sample Server Resumes for Various Opportunities

Example 1: Entry-Level Server Resume This resume is ideal for someone seeking their first server position and showcases relevant skills and enthusiasm. Objective: Energetic and passionate individual looking to secure a server position at a vibrant restaurant.

Energetic and passionate individual looking to secure a server position at a vibrant restaurant. Skills: Excellent communication, time management, team collaboration, customer service-focused.

Excellent communication, time management, team collaboration, customer service-focused. Experience: Part-time cashier at local coffee shop, where I assisted customers and ensured a clean dining area.

Part-time cashier at local coffee shop, where I assisted customers and ensured a clean dining area. Education: High School Diploma, ABC High School, Graduation Date: June 2022.

Example 2: Experienced Server Resume This resume highlights extensive experience and strong performance in fast-paced environments. Objective: Dedicated server with over three years of experience in fine dining, aiming to bring exceptional service to XYZ Restaurant.

Dedicated server with over three years of experience in fine dining, aiming to bring exceptional service to XYZ Restaurant. Skills: Strong knowledge of food and beverage pairings, multitasking, conflict resolution, and upselling techniques.

Strong knowledge of food and beverage pairings, multitasking, conflict resolution, and upselling techniques. Experience: Server at Gourmet Bistro (2019-Present). Managed a section of 10 tables, consistently achieved positive customer feedback and repeat business.

Server at Gourmet Bistro (2019-Present). Managed a section of 10 tables, consistently achieved positive customer feedback and repeat business. Education: Associate’s Degree in Hospitality Management, XYZ Community College, Graduation Date: May 2019.

Example 3: Server Resume for Transitioning Career This resume is designed for someone transitioning from a different field into the service industry. Objective: Experienced professional in retail looking to transition into the hospitality sector as a server.

Experienced professional in retail looking to transition into the hospitality sector as a server. Skills: Customer relationship management, inventory control, attention to detail, flexibility, and adaptability.

Customer relationship management, inventory control, attention to detail, flexibility, and adaptability. Experience: Retail Manager at ABC Store (2018-Present). Developed strong customer service skills and handled cash transactions efficiently.

Retail Manager at ABC Store (2018-Present). Developed strong customer service skills and handled cash transactions efficiently. Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, XYZ University, Graduation Date: May 2018.

Example 4: Seasonal Server Resume This resume is tailored for candidates looking for temporary or seasonal server positions, particularly in resorts or summer venues. Objective: Enthusiastic individual seeking a seasonal server position during the summer at a beachfront restaurant.

Enthusiastic individual seeking a seasonal server position during the summer at a beachfront restaurant. Skills: Quick learner, excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work under pressure.

Quick learner, excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work under pressure. Experience: Summer Server at Coastal Eats (2021). Provided attentive service and efficiently managed high-volume demands during peak hours.

Summer Server at Coastal Eats (2021). Provided attentive service and efficiently managed high-volume demands during peak hours. Education: Currently pursuing a degree in Hospitality Management, XYZ University. Also Read: Essential Resume Template For Word College Student: Crafting Your Path to Success

Example 5: Fine Dining Server Resume This resume is tailored for a server position in a fine dining establishment, emphasizing sophistication and knowledge of upscale service. Objective: Professional server with a keen eye for detail seeking to elevate guests’ dining experiences at Elite Carvery.

Professional server with a keen eye for detail seeking to elevate guests’ dining experiences at Elite Carvery. Skills: Extensive wine knowledge, fine dining etiquette, exceptional memory for orders, and problem-solving.

Extensive wine knowledge, fine dining etiquette, exceptional memory for orders, and problem-solving. Experience: Server at Lavish Lounge (2018-Present). Recognized for outstanding service and awarded Employee of the Month multiple times.

Server at Lavish Lounge (2018-Present). Recognized for outstanding service and awarded Employee of the Month multiple times. Education: Certified in Food Safety and Alcohol Service, XYZ Culinary Institute.

Example 6: Server Resume with Managerial Aspirations This resume is for servers aiming to highlight leadership skills and management aspirations within the restaurant industry. Objective: Ambitious server with four years of experience seeking a position that offers a path to management.

Ambitious server with four years of experience seeking a position that offers a path to management. Skills: Team leadership, staff training, conflict management, strong sales skills.

Team leadership, staff training, conflict management, strong sales skills. Experience: Senior Server at Busy Café (2019-Present). Mentored new staff and led initiatives that improved table turnover by 20%.

Senior Server at Busy Café (2019-Present). Mentored new staff and led initiatives that improved table turnover by 20%. Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality Management, ABC University, Graduation Date: May 2021.

Example 7: International Server Resume This resume is crafted for servers applying for positions in international settings, showcasing language proficiency and cross-cultural communication skills. Objective: Multilingual server with experience in diverse cuisines, seeking to deliver exceptional service at an international resort.

Multilingual server with experience in diverse cuisines, seeking to deliver exceptional service at an international resort. Skills: Proficient in English, Spanish, and French, strong cultural sensitivity, adaptability.

Proficient in English, Spanish, and French, strong cultural sensitivity, adaptability. Experience: Server at Global Bites (2020-Present). Provided service for a diverse clientele, ensuring culturally relevant customer interactions.

Server at Global Bites (2020-Present). Provided service for a diverse clientele, ensuring culturally relevant customer interactions. Education: Associate’s Degree in Hospitality and Tourism, International College, Graduation Date: December 2020.

What are the essential components of a server resume document?

A server resume document typically includes several essential components. Firstly, the contact information section provides the candidate’s name, phone number, email address, and location. Secondly, the objective statement outlines the candidate’s career goals and highlights their passion for the hospitality industry. Thirdly, the work experience section lists previous employment, including job titles, responsibilities, and achievements relevant to serving roles. Fourthly, the skills section identifies key competencies, such as customer service skills, multitasking abilities, and knowledge of food safety regulations. Lastly, the education section details any relevant certifications or degrees, showcasing the candidate’s formal training in hospitality or related fields.

How can a server demonstrate their skills effectively in a resume document?

A server can demonstrate their skills effectively in a resume document by employing specific strategies. Firstly, they can quantify achievements with concrete data, such as the number of tables served per shift or customer satisfaction ratings. Secondly, they can utilize action verbs to articulate their roles clearly, such as “managed,” “coordinated,” or “assisted.” Thirdly, they can tailor their skills section to match the job description, emphasizing relevant expertise in areas like upselling techniques or teamwork in high-pressure environments. Lastly, they can include testimonials or endorsements from previous employers to add credibility to their skills and experience, thereby enhancing the resume’s overall impact.

What format is best for a server resume document?

The best format for a server resume document is typically the reverse-chronological format. This format highlights work experience at the top, presenting the most recent positions first. Secondly, it allows hiring managers to quickly assess a candidate’s growth and relevant experience over time. A well-organized layout with clear headings helps present information in an easy-to-read manner. Moreover, using bullet points for job responsibilities makes it easier to digest key points quickly. Additionally, this format accommodates customization, enabling candidates to emphasize specific experiences or skills pertinent to the job they are applying for.

Why is tailoring a server resume document important for job applications?

Tailoring a server resume document is important for job applications for several reasons. Firstly, it helps align the resume with the specific job requirements, demonstrating fit and interest in the position. Secondly, it allows candidates to focus on relevant experiences and skills that match the employer’s expectations, making the resume stand out. Thirdly, this customization improves the chances of passing applicant tracking systems (ATS), which scan resumes for keywords from job descriptions. Lastly, a tailored resume creates a strong narrative that showcases the candidate’s qualifications and understanding of the company’s values, ultimately increasing the likelihood of securing an interview.

