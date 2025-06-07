Essential Tips on What To Put On A Cosmetology Resume

A well-crafted cosmetology resume showcases essential skills, certifications, and relevant experience to attract potential employers. Prospective cosmetologists can highlight their technical abilities in hair styling, makeup application, and nail artistry to stand out in a competitive job market. Including industry-specific certifications, such as those from the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts and Sciences (NACCAS), enhances the credibility of the resume. Furthermore, detailing previous roles in salons or beauty spas provides tangible proof of hands-on experience and customer service skills, making for a compelling case to hiring managers.



Source resumelab.com

What To Put On A Cosmetology Resume

Your cosmetology resume is your ticket to catching the eye of potential employers in the beauty industry. Whether you’re a recent graduate, or you’ve been in the game for a while, having a well-structured resume can make all the difference. Let’s dive into the best structure for your cosmetology resume, and what to include in each section to really shine!

1. Header

Your header is like the title on the front cover of a book; it sets the tone. Here’s what you should include:

Your Name: Make it prominent. Consider using a larger font size.

Make it prominent. Consider using a larger font size. Contact Information: Include your phone number, email address, and, if applicable, your LinkedIn profile.

Include your phone number, email address, and, if applicable, your LinkedIn profile. Location: You don’t have to include your full address, but your city and state are helpful.

Example Header Jane Doe

Phone: (123) 456-7890

Email: [email protected]

City, State

2. Objective or Summary Statement

This is your chance to grab attention right off the bat. Write a brief statement (2-3 sentences) about your career goals and what you bring to the table. Keep it specific to the job you’re applying for!

Highlight your experience.

Example: “Passionate and dedicated cosmetologist with over 5 years of experience specializing in hair styling and color.”

Example: “Passionate and dedicated cosmetologist with over 5 years of experience specializing in hair styling and color.” Mention your goals.

Example: “Aiming to bring my skills to a dynamic salon and help clients look and feel their best.”

3. Skills Section

Your skills section showcases what you’re best at. It can be a combination of technical skills and soft skills. This is the perfect spot to use bullet points for clarity!

Technical Skills: Hair Cutting and Coloring Facial Treatments Nail Art and Manicures Makeup Application

Soft Skills: Strong Customer Service Attention to Detail Time Management Creativity and Trend Awareness



4. Experience Section

Your work experience will be the meat of your resume. List your previous jobs in reverse chronological order (most recent first). For each position, include the following:

Job Title: Don’t be shy about your title!

Don’t be shy about your title! Business Name and Location: Be sure to include where you worked.

Be sure to include where you worked. Dates of Employment: Use the month and year format.

Use the month and year format. Responsibilities and Achievements: Bullet out your key duties and any notable achievements.

Example Experience Section Senior Stylist

Glam Salon, City, State

June 2020 – Present

– Provided haircuts, color services, and styling for over 100 clients monthly.

– Developed a loyal client base through exceptional service and personalized consultations.

– Trained and mentored junior stylists in best practices and trends.

5. Education and Certifications

Here you want to highlight your formal education and any relevant certifications. Be sure to list:

Degree or Certification: Specify what you’ve earned.

Specify what you’ve earned. Institution Name: Include where you studied.

Include where you studied. Graduation Date: Formats like month/year work well.

Formats like month/year work well. Additional Certifications: Consider listing any workshops or further training you’ve attended.

Example Education Section Cosmetology Diploma

Beauty Institute, City, State

Graduated: May 2020

– Completed 1,200 hours of accredited training in cosmetology.

6. Additional Sections

Depending on your experience and the job you’re applying for, you might want to include some extra sections:

Professional Affiliations: Membership in organizations like the National Cosmetology Association.

Membership in organizations like the National Cosmetology Association. Client Testimonials: A short quote from a satisfied customer can boost your credibility.

A short quote from a satisfied customer can boost your credibility. Portfolio Link: If you have a portfolio of your work, linking it could be really valuable.

When you have all these sections put together, what you’re left with is a solid, well-rounded resume that highlights your talents, experience, and professionalism. Keep it clean and easy to read, and you’ll be ready to impress in no time!

1. Relevant Skills and Techniques When crafting your cosmetology resume, it’s essential to highlight specific skills and techniques that align with the job you’re applying for. Potential employers want to know your expertise at a glance. Here are some skills you might include: Hair Cutting and Styling

Color Theory and Application

Facial Treatments

Makeup Application

2. Certifications and Licenses Including your certifications and licenses on your resume not only confirms your qualifications but also boosts your credibility. Make sure to list them clearly, as they can be a deciding factor for employers: State Cosmetology License

Licensed Esthetician Certification

CPR and First Aid Certified

Specialty Certifications (e.g., Microblading, Advanced Makeup)

3. Relevant Work Experience Your previous work experience is crucial in demonstrating your ability to perform the duties of a cosmetologist. Be sure to include places where you’ve worked, along with relevant responsibilities: Title—Salon Name, Location (Month/Year – Month/Year)

Title—Spa Name, Location (Month/Year – Month/Year)

Job Title—Freelance Services (Month/Year – Present)

4. Customer Service Skills Cosmetologists must excel in customer service to ensure client satisfaction and retention. Highlight experiences or skills that display your ability to find solutions and create a welcoming atmosphere: Exceptional communication skills

Problem-solving capabilities

Building and maintaining client relationships

Handling client feedback gracefully

5. Professional Development and Continuing Education Beauty trends and techniques are ever-evolving; showcasing your commitment to staying current can set you apart. List any workshops, courses, or seminars you’ve attended: Advanced Hair Color Workshop – Year

Makeup Techniques Seminar – Year

Skin Care Trends Course – Year

6. Awards and Accolades If you’ve received any awards or recognitions in your field, don’t hesitate to showcase them. This adds weight to your application and validates your skills: Best Stylist Award – Salon Name, Year

Customer Service Excellence Award – Year

First Place – Regional Hair Styling Competition, Year

7. Personal Attributes and Strengths Employers appreciate knowing more about you as a person. Including personal attributes can provide insight into your suitability for the work environment: Creativity and artistic ability

Strong attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Team player with collaborative spirit

What Skills Should Be Highlighted on a Cosmetology Resume?

A cosmetology resume should highlight technical skills that demonstrate proficiency in hair cutting, coloring, and styling. The resume should include skills in skin care, such as facials and makeup application. Communication skills are essential and should be emphasized to show the ability to interact effectively with clients. Time management skills should be addressed to illustrate the capability to handle multiple clients and appointments efficiently. Customer service skills must be presented to reflect the ability to maintain client satisfaction and loyalty.

What Certifications are Important for a Cosmetology Resume?

A cosmetology resume should include relevant certifications that validate professional expertise in the field. A cosmetology license is essential and serves as proof of formal training and competency. Additional certifications in specialized areas, such as makeup artistry or nail technology, enhance the resume’s appeal. Certifications in salon safety and sanitation demonstrate compliance with industry regulations and standards. Continuing education certificates show dedication to staying current with industry trends and techniques, which can differentiate candidates in a competitive job market.

How Should Experience Be Documented on a Cosmetology Resume?

Experience on a cosmetology resume should be documented with clear job titles, employer names, and employment dates. Bullet points should summarize key responsibilities and achievements in each role. Practical experience in various areas, such as hair cutting, coloring, and treatments, should be detailed to show breadth of skills. Results-oriented statements should quantify achievements, such as client retention rates or increased sales. Internships or volunteer experiences in salons or spas should also be included to showcase hands-on practice and enhance overall qualifications.

Thanks for hanging out with me as we explored what to include on your cosmetology resume! I hope you found some helpful tips to make your application stand out in this creative and exciting industry. Remember, showcasing your unique skills and personality is key to catching the eyes of potential employers. If you have any questions or want to share your own resume successes, feel free to drop a comment! Don’t be a stranger—come back later for more insights and tips. Happy styling!