Tips and Examples for Crafting the Best Restaurant General Manager Resume

Creating the best restaurant general manager resume requires a comprehensive understanding of industry standards, essential skills, and effective formatting. A strong resume highlights leadership experience, showcasing abilities in managing teams and ensuring excellent customer service. Successful candidates emphasize their expertise in staff training and operational efficiency, which are crucial for driving restaurant performance. By focusing on these key elements, aspiring restaurant general managers can craft a resume that stands out in a competitive job market.



Crafting the Best Restaurant General Manager Resume

Writing a standout resume for a Restaurant General Manager (RGM) position doesn’t have to be daunting. In fact, if you follow the right structure, you can make a killer impression on hiring managers without breaking a sweat! A well-organized resume highlights your skills and experience effectively, giving you a better shot at landing that dream job. Let’s dive into the best structure for your RGM resume!

Section Description Header Your name, contact information, and LinkedIn profile (if applicable). Summary/Objective Two to three sentences outlining your career goals and key qualifications. Experience A chronological list of your work experiences, focusing on relevant positions. Education Details about your educational background, including any certifications. Skills A bullet list highlighting key skills that relate to the RGM role. Additional Sections Optional areas like volunteering, awards, or memberships.

1. Header

This is the first thing people will see, so make it count! Your header should include:

Your Name: Make it bold and a font size larger than the rest of your document.

Make it bold and a font size larger than the rest of your document. Contact Information: Add your phone number and email. If you have a professional LinkedIn profile, include that too.

2. Summary/Objective

This is your chance to grab attention right off the bat! Think of it as your elevator pitch. Here’s a quick way to do it:

Start with your current title or experience level.

Mention any impressive achievements or skills.

State what you’re looking for in your next role.

For example: “Dedicated and experienced Restaurant General Manager with over 5 years in high-volume operations. Proven track record of increasing revenue by 20% through effective staff training and exceptional customer service. Seeking to leverage skills in a dynamic dining environment.”

3. Experience

Your work experience is the meat of your resume. You want to list your jobs in reverse chronological order (most recent first). For each position, include:

Job Title: Make this clear and prominent.

Make this clear and prominent. Company Name and Location: The business and where it’s located.

The business and where it’s located. Dates of Employment: Use month/year format (e.g., Jan 2020 – Present).

Use month/year format (e.g., Jan 2020 – Present). Responsibilities and Achievements: Use bullet points to showcase your achievements. Start each bullet point with a strong action verb.

Example bullets for the experience section could look like this:

Developed and implemented effective training programs that improved staff retention by 30%.

Increased annual sales by 25% through strategic marketing campaigns.

Managed a team of 50+ employees, fostering a positive work environment and enhancing team productivity.

4. Education

List your educational background in a straightforward format. Focus on relevant degrees or certifications that apply to restaurant management, like:

Degree: Your major or focus (e.g., Bachelor’s in Hospitality Management).

Your major or focus (e.g., Bachelor’s in Hospitality Management). School Name: Where you studied.

Where you studied. Graduation Date: Month/Year.

If you have any additional certifications (like food safety or management certifications), be sure to list those too! They can give you an edge over other candidates.

5. Skills

This section is your chance to really shine! Keep it concise, but highlight the key skills that make you a perfect fit for the RGM role. Consider including:

Staff Management

Revenue Growth Strategies

Customer Service Excellence

Inventory Management

Menu Development

Financial Reporting

6. Additional Sections

Feel free to include any other relevant sections that showcase your well-roundedness. For example:

Volunteering: Community service that shows leadership or teamwork.

Community service that shows leadership or teamwork. Awards: Any recognition you’ve received in your professional life.

Any recognition you’ve received in your professional life. Memberships: Professional associations related to the hospitality industry.

By structuring your resume this way, you’re making it easy for hiring managers to see your qualifications and experience at a glance. Keep it clean, organized, and tailored to the job you’re applying for, and you’re well on your way to landing that Restaurant General Manager role!

Best Restaurant General Manager Resumes: Samples for Every Situation

1. Entry-Level Restaurant General Manager Resume This resume is ideal for individuals stepping into their first general manager role, highlighting relevant skills and experience from previous positions. Contact Information: Jane Doe, [email protected], (123) 456-7890

Jane Doe, [email protected], (123) 456-7890 Objective: Motivated hospitality professional eager to leverage organizational skills and team leadership at XYZ Restaurant.

Motivated hospitality professional eager to leverage organizational skills and team leadership at XYZ Restaurant. Experience: Assistant Manager, ABC Diner, June 2020 – Present Server, Gourmet Bistro, January 2018 – May 2020

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality Management, University of Food & Beverage

Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality Management, University of Food & Beverage Skills: Team Leadership, Customer Service, Inventory Management

2. Experienced Restaurant General Manager Resume This resume is tailored for seasoned managers with extensive experience in leading teams and driving restaurant success. Contact Information: John Smith, [email protected], (321) 654-0987

John Smith, [email protected], (321) 654-0987 Objective: Experienced restaurant general manager with over 10 years in the industry seeking to bring operational excellence to XYZ Restaurant.

Experienced restaurant general manager with over 10 years in the industry seeking to bring operational excellence to XYZ Restaurant. Experience: General Manager, Fine Dining Restaurant, March 2015 – Present Assistant Manager, Fast Casual Eatery, June 2010 – February 2015

Education: Master of Business Administration in Hospitality Management

Master of Business Administration in Hospitality Management
Skills: Profit & Loss Management, Staff Training, Customer Retention

3. Restaurant General Manager Resume for Career Change This resume serves individuals transitioning into restaurant management from other industries. It emphasizes transferable skills and relevant experience. Contact Information: Emily Jordan, [email protected], (456) 987-1234

Emily Jordan, [email protected], (456) 987-1234 Objective: Dynamic professional with 7 years in retail management seeking to transition to restaurant general manager at XYZ Restaurant.

Dynamic professional with 7 years in retail management seeking to transition to restaurant general manager at XYZ Restaurant. Experience: Retail Store Manager, SuperStore, January 2016 – Present Customer Service Team Leader, RetailCo, May 2013 – December 2015

Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Skills: Conflict Resolution, Inventory Control, Employee Training

4. Restaurant General Manager Resume Focused on Achievements This resume showcases quantifiable achievements and metrics to highlight the candidate’s effectiveness in improving restaurant operations. Contact Information: Mark Lee, [email protected], (789) 123-4567

Mark Lee, [email protected], (789) 123-4567 Objective: Results-driven general manager with a proven track record of increasing restaurant sales by 30% over two years.

Results-driven general manager with a proven track record of increasing restaurant sales by 30% over two years. Experience: General Manager, Trendy Restaurant, February 2018 – Present Shift Supervisor, Classic Steakhouse, July 2015 – January 2018

Education: Bachelor of Science in Culinary Arts

Bachelor of Science in Culinary Arts Skills: Revenue Growth, Staff Development, Menu Innovations

5. Restaurant General Manager Resume Tailored for Upscale Dining This resume is specifically designed for roles in high-end dining establishments, showcasing fine dining experience and upscale service skills. Contact Information: Sophie Tan, [email protected], (159) 753-4862

Sophie Tan, [email protected], (159) 753-4862 Objective: Passionate general manager with extensive fine dining experience committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences at Luxe Eatery.

Passionate general manager with extensive fine dining experience committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences at Luxe Eatery. Experience: General Manager, Elite Restaurant, March 2016 – Present Floor Manager, Upscale Bistro, January 2014 – February 2016

Education: Associate Degree in Hospitality Management

Associate Degree in Hospitality Management Skills: Upscale Service Management, Wine Pairing Expertise, High-Volume Management

6. Restaurant General Manager Resume for Chain Restaurant This resume is geared towards candidates with experience in managing multiple outlets or working within well-known restaurant chains. Contact Information: Alex Taylor, [email protected], (321) 987-6543

Alex Taylor, [email protected], (321) 987-6543 Objective: Strategic general manager with a strong background in chain operations seeking to enhance brand loyalty at XYZ Franchise.

Strategic general manager with a strong background in chain operations seeking to enhance brand loyalty at XYZ Franchise. Experience: General Manager, National Burger Chain, January 2015 – Present Assistant Manager, Pizza Chain, June 2010 – December 2014

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Business Management

Bachelor of Arts in Business Management Skills: Standard Operating Procedures, Customer Engagement, Multi-Unit Management

7. Restaurant General Manager Resume Highlighting Customer Service Focus This resume emphasizes exceptional customer service skills, making it perfect for managers who prioritize guest satisfaction. Contact Information: Rachel Green, [email protected], (654) 321-9870

Rachel Green, [email protected], (654) 321-9870 Objective: Customer-oriented general manager committed to fostering a welcoming atmosphere and enhancing the guest experience at XYZ Restaurant.

Customer-oriented general manager committed to fostering a welcoming atmosphere and enhancing the guest experience at XYZ Restaurant. Experience: General Manager, Family Restaurant, April 2017 – Present Host/Manager, Sunset Café, March 2015 – March 2017

Education: Associate of Science in Hospitality

Associate of Science in Hospitality
Skills: Customer Satisfaction, Staff Motivation, Service Recovery

What Key Skills Should Be Highlighted in a Restaurant General Manager Resume?

A restaurant general manager resume should prominently feature skills such as leadership, customer service, and financial management. Leadership involves guiding staff and creating a positive work environment. Customer service emphasizes the ability to ensure guest satisfaction and handle complaints effectively. Financial management entails budgeting, forecasting, and understanding key financial metrics. Additional skills include inventory management, staff training, and compliance with health and safety regulations. Highlighting these skills on a resume demonstrates relevant competencies to potential employers.

How Should Work Experience Be Presented on a Restaurant General Manager Resume?

Work experience on a restaurant general manager resume should be presented in reverse chronological order. Each position should include the job title, company name, and employment dates. Detailed bullet points should describe the responsibilities and accomplishments in each role. Quantifying achievements can enhance credibility; for example, stating that sales increased by 20% under management. This approach provides a clear and organized overview of the candidate’s career progression and highlights their impact in previous roles.

What Educational Background Is Preferred for a Restaurant General Manager Resume?

A restaurant general manager resume often favors candidates with relevant educational backgrounds. A degree in hospitality management, business administration, or a related field is highly regarded. Certifications such as ServSafe or similar safety training can enhance a candidate’s qualifications. Additionally, experience in various restaurant positions can compensate for a lack of formal education. Including degrees, certifications, and any special training can showcase a candidate’s commitment to the industry and their capability in managing restaurant operations effectively.

And that’s a wrap on creating the ultimate restaurant general manager resume! Hopefully, you feel a bit more equipped to showcase your skills and experiences in a way that stands out. Remember, your resume is your first chance to make an impression, so take your time to make it shine. Thanks for hanging out with us today—come back soon for more tips and tricks to help you in your career journey. Happy job hunting!