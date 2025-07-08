Choosing the Best Resume Font and Size 2017: Tips for a Professional Look

Choosing the best resume font and size in 2017 is crucial for making a strong impression on potential employers. Popular fonts like Arial and Calibri offer clarity and professionalism for modern job seekers. The recommended font size typically ranges from 10 to 12 points, balancing readability with space efficiency. Many applicants opt for a clean layout that highlights their skills and experience, enhancing their chances of standing out in a competitive job market. By understanding the significance of font and size, job seekers can present their qualifications in a visually appealing manner that captures attention.



Best Resume Font and Size 2017

When it comes to crafting a killer resume, getting the font and size right is just as crucial as the content itself. You want your resume to be easy to read but also look professional. In 2017, a few classic fonts and sizes stood out as the go-to choices for job seekers. Let’s break it down so you can find the perfect match for your resume.

Top Fonts for Your Resume in 2017

First, let’s talk about the fonts. The right font can say a lot about you, so you want to go with one that portrays professionalism while still keeping things modern and neat.

Arial: Simple and clean; great for clarity.

Calibri: This was a popular choice, especially for its view on screens.

Helvetica: A timeless font that screams professionalism.

Georgia: A serif font that adds a touch of elegance, while still being readable.

Times New Roman: Classic and formal, but try to use it sparingly to avoid looking dated.

Best Font Sizes for Your Resume

Next up, let’s tackle font sizes. Proper sizing helps ensure your resume looks balanced and is easy to read. Here’s a breakdown of what most experts recommend:

Section Font Size Header/Name 16-20 pt Subheadings (like Experience or Education) 14-16 pt Body Text (job descriptions, skills) 10-12 pt Footnotes/References (if needed) 8-10 pt

As a rule of thumb, keep your header larger to make it pop! Your name should really stand out, and using a slightly bigger size can help you achieve that. For the body text, aim for 12 pt for the easiest readability while still fitting in all of your important info.

Choosing the Right Combination

Now that you’ve got a list of fonts and sizes, the next step is to find the perfect combination. Here are a few tips:

Visit a Print Preview: What looks good on screen might not look great when printed. Always check how it appears in a print layout.

Mind Your Margins: Margins should be at least 0.5 inches. It gives your text some breathing space.

Margins should be at least 0.5 inches. It gives your text some breathing space. Stick to One Font: Using more than one font can make your resume look cluttered. You might try using one font for headings and another complementary font for body text, but keep it minimal.

By keeping your font choices classy and the sizes consistent, you’ll create a well-structured resume that catches the eye of hiring managers in the best way possible. Remember, the basic idea is to prioritize clarity and professionalism, which goes a long way in making a good first impression.

Best Resume Fonts and Sizes for 2017

Choosing the right font and size for your resume can make a significant difference in the impression you leave on potential employers. A well-designed resume using the appropriate font and size not only reflects your professionalism but also enhances readability. Below are seven expert-recommended resume font and size combinations for various situations:

1. Classic Elegance: Times New Roman Times New Roman is a timeless font that exudes professionalism and reliability, making it a great choice for traditional industries. Font: Times New Roman

Size: 12 pt

2. Modern Minimalism: Calibri Calibri is a contemporary font that reflects a modern style without being overly flashy, making it suitable for various professional fields. Font: Calibri

Size: 11 pt

Best for: Corporate environments and tech industries

3. Creative Flair: Arial Rounded Arial Rounded offers a unique yet professional look, perfect for creative industries where personality and design play a key role. Font: Arial Rounded

Size: 12 pt

Best for: Graphic design, marketing, and the arts

4. Clear and Concise: Verdana Verdana was designed for maximum readability on screens, making it an ideal choice for digital resumes submitted online. Font: Verdana

Size: 10 pt

Best for: IT and digital marketing roles

5. Professional Yet Approachable: Helvetica Helvetica strikes a balance between professionalism and approachability, making it versatile for a wide range of job applications. Font: Helvetica

Size: 11 pt

Best for: Business, HR, and management positions

6. Stylish with a Touch of Classic: Garamond Garamond is a sophisticated serif font that adds a touch of style while still appearing classic and professional. Font: Garamond

Size: 12 pt

Best for: Academic, writing, and publishing roles

7. Compact and Efficient: Tahoma Tahoma offers sharp clarity in a compact format, making it ideal for packing a lot of information into your resume efficiently. Font: Tahoma

Size: 10 pt

Best for: Resume with tight space or limited page count

When crafting your resume, choose a font and size that not only fits your industry but also enhances the overall presentation of your skills and experiences. A well-chosen font can set the stage for your application and help you stand out from the crowd.

What are the most effective fonts for a resume?

The most effective fonts for a resume are clean and professional. Popular choices include Arial, Calibri, and Times New Roman. Arial is a sans-serif font known for its readability and modern appearance. Calibri has a contemporary look and maintains clarity even at smaller sizes. Times New Roman is a classic serif font that conveys formality, often favored in traditional industries. Using these fonts helps ensure that hiring managers can easily read and interpret the content of your resume.

What font size is recommended for resumes?

The recommended font size for resumes typically ranges between 10 and 12 points. A font size of 11 points is often considered optimal for body text, as it is readable without taking up too much space. For headings, a size between 12 and 14 points is advisable to create a clear distinction between sections. Using consistent font sizes aids in maintaining a professional appearance and ensures that important information stands out.

How do font choices impact the overall impression of a resume?

Font choices significantly impact the overall impression of a resume. A well-chosen font can enhance readability and convey a sense of professionalism. For instance, modern fonts like Calibri signal innovation and adaptability, while traditional fonts like Times New Roman evoke reliability and respectability. Additionally, a font that is too stylized may distract from the content, diminishing the applicant’s chances of success. Hence, selecting the right font can enhance the perceived quality of a resume and potentially influence hiring decisions.

So there you have it—the scoop on choosing the best resume font and size for 2017! Remember, a polished and easy-to-read resume can make all the difference in standing out to potential employers. Experiment with different styles, but keep readability in mind as your top priority. Thanks for hanging out with us today! We hope you found this info helpful, and we can’t wait to see you back here soon for more tips and tricks. Happy job hunting!