Essential Tips for Creating A Resume For Highschool Students

Creating a resume for high school students is an essential skill that can greatly enhance their chances of success in college applications and job searches. Many students need guidance on highlighting their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, and relevant skills. A well-structured resume can differentiate a high school graduate in a competitive job market and provide a foundation for their future endeavors. By learning to create an effective resume, students can gain confidence and prepare for professional opportunities.



Source peterresume.netlify.app

Creating a Resume for High School Students: The Best Structure

Alright, so you’re ready to dive into the world of resumes, but you’re not quite sure where to start—especially as a high school student. No worries! Crafting a resume can seem intimidating, but with a solid structure, you can create something that truly represents you. Let’s break it down, section by section, so you can hit the ground running!

1. Contact Information

First things first, you want people to be able to reach out to you. Make sure this section is clear and easy to find. Here’s what to include:

Your Name: Use a larger font so it stands out.

Use a larger font so it stands out. Phone Number: Make sure it’s something you check regularly.

Make sure it’s something you check regularly. Email Address: Use something professional—your school email is usually a safe bet.

Use something professional—your school email is usually a safe bet. LinkedIn Profile: If you have one, include it! If not, no worries.

If you have one, include it! If not, no worries. Address: You can just include the city and state if you prefer.

2. Objective or Summary

This section gives you a chance to show what you’re all about. Think of it like your personal elevator pitch. Keep it about 1-3 sentences that focus on your goals and what you bring to the table.

Example Objective “Dedicated high school student seeking a part-time job to gain experience in customer service. Looking to apply my strong communication skills and enthusiasm to help customers at XYZ Store.”

3. Education

Now, it’s time to show off your schooling! For high school students, this section is super important. Here’s how to format it:

School Name: Include the full name of your high school.

Include the full name of your high school. Expected Graduation Date: Mention the month and year.

Mention the month and year. Relevant Coursework: You can list any classes related to the job you’re applying for.

You can list any classes related to the job you’re applying for. GPA: If it’s strong (typically above 3.0), feel free to include it!

4. Experience

If you have any work experience, this is where it goes! Even if you haven’t had a formal job, consider including volunteer work or internships. Here’s the format:

Job Title: What was your role? (e.g., Volunteer, Babysitter)

What was your role? (e.g., Volunteer, Babysitter) Company/Organization Name: Who did you work for?

Who did you work for? Dates: When were you there? (Month and year)

When were you there? (Month and year) Responsibilities/Achievements: Use bullet points to explain what you did. Start each point with action verbs (e.g., organized, created, assisted).

5. Skills

Your skills section is your chance to brag a little about what you can do! Think about both soft skills (like communication) and hard skills (like software proficiency). Here’s a quick list of examples:

Customer Service

Teamwork

Time Management

Basic Computer Skills

Creative Problem Solving

6. Extracurricular Activities

Getting involved in activities outside of school can really make your resume shine! Include clubs, sports, or community service. Be sure to list them like this:

Position/Role: (e.g., Member of School Soccer Team)

(e.g., Member of School Soccer Team) Organization Name: (e.g., XYZ High School)

(e.g., XYZ High School) Time Period: (e.g., August 2022 – Present)

(e.g., August 2022 – Present) Achievements: (e.g., “Scored most goals in the season”)

7. References

Finally, you might want to have a section for references. It’s usually a good idea to mention that references can be provided upon request. If you do list them, make sure to include:

Name:

Relationship: (e.g., Teacher, Employer)

(e.g., Teacher, Employer) Contact Information:

And there you have it! Each section of your resume plays an important role as you showcase your potential. Remember, keep it clean and easy to read—no fancy fonts or colors that distract. Stick to one page and you’re golden!

Creating a Resume for High School Students: Seven Unique Examples

1. The First-Time Job Seeker This resume is for a high school student seeking their very first job. It emphasizes volunteer work and extracurricular activities to demonstrate responsibility and teamwork. Contact Information : Name, phone number, email, and LinkedIn (if applicable).

: Name, phone number, email, and LinkedIn (if applicable). Objective : “Enthusiastic high school student eager to gain experience in a customer service role. Passionate about helping others and contributing to a team.”

: “Enthusiastic high school student eager to gain experience in a customer service role. Passionate about helping others and contributing to a team.” Education : List of high school courses, GPA (if strong), and relevant awards.

: List of high school courses, GPA (if strong), and relevant awards. Experience : Volunteer work, babysitting, or any odd jobs.

: Volunteer work, babysitting, or any odd jobs. Skills: Teamwork, communication, basic computer skills.

2. The College Applicant This version is tailored for students applying to colleges, highlighting academic achievements and leadership roles. Contact Information : Name, phone number, email, and LinkedIn (if applicable).

: Name, phone number, email, and LinkedIn (if applicable). Objective : “Dedicated high school student with a strong academic background seeking to enter a competitive college program in biology.”

: “Dedicated high school student with a strong academic background seeking to enter a competitive college program in biology.” Education : High school name, GPA, ACT/SAT scores, relevant honors courses.

: High school name, GPA, ACT/SAT scores, relevant honors courses. Leadership Experience : Leadership positions in clubs or sports, highlighting impact.

: Leadership positions in clubs or sports, highlighting impact. Skills: Research skills, analytical thinking, time management.

3. The Sports Enthusiast This resume caters to a student athlete aiming to secure a sports scholarship, showcasing athletic achievements alongside academics. Contact Information : Name, phone number, email, and relevant social media handles.

: Name, phone number, email, and relevant social media handles. Objective : “Motivated student athlete who seeks a scholarship opportunity to further athletic skills while pursuing a degree in sports management.”

: “Motivated student athlete who seeks a scholarship opportunity to further athletic skills while pursuing a degree in sports management.” Education : GPA, honors classes, and high school achievements.

: GPA, honors classes, and high school achievements. Athletic Experience : Sports played, awards, records, and leadership roles.

: Sports played, awards, records, and leadership roles. Skills: Team leadership, discipline, time management. Also Read: Understanding What Does Mark Mean On Resume: A Guide to Effective Job Applications

4. The Tech-Savvy Student This example focuses on a student interested in technology, ideal for internships in tech industries or related fields. Contact Information : Name, phone number, email, website or GitHub for showcasing projects.

: Name, phone number, email, website or GitHub for showcasing projects. Objective : “Tech-savvy high school student passionate about coding and software development seeking internship opportunities in technology.”

: “Tech-savvy high school student passionate about coding and software development seeking internship opportunities in technology.” Education : Relevant coursework in computer science, mathematics, or engineering.

: Relevant coursework in computer science, mathematics, or engineering. Projects : Highlight personal projects or school-assigned tech projects.

: Highlight personal projects or school-assigned tech projects. Skills: Programming languages (Python, Java), problem-solving, critical thinking.

5. The Community Volunteer This resume emphasizes community service and volunteer work for students looking to make an impact in non-profit organizations. Contact Information : Name, phone number, email.

: Name, phone number, email. Objective : “Compassionate high school student dedicated to community service and social change, seeking a volunteer role to contribute positively.”

: “Compassionate high school student dedicated to community service and social change, seeking a volunteer role to contribute positively.” Education : Name of high school, GPA, and relevant courses.

: Name of high school, GPA, and relevant courses. Volunteer Experience : List of service projects, hours contributed, and roles played.

: List of service projects, hours contributed, and roles played. Skills: Empathy, communication, organizational skills.

6. The Artistic Talent Crafted for a student aiming for opportunities in the arts, this resume highlights creative abilities and artistic experiences. Contact Information : Name, phone number, email.

: Name, phone number, email. Objective : “Creative high school student aspiring to further artistic pursuits through opportunities in visual or performing arts.”

: “Creative high school student aspiring to further artistic pursuits through opportunities in visual or performing arts.” Education : List art-related courses, GPA, and any art shows or competitions.

: List art-related courses, GPA, and any art shows or competitions. Artistic Experience : Participation in art clubs, performances, exhibitions, or contests.

: Participation in art clubs, performances, exhibitions, or contests. Skills: Creativity, attention to detail, ability to work independently and collaboratively.

7. The Future Entrepreneur This resume is for a high school student who is eager to start their own business or seek experience in a startup environment. Contact Information : Name, phone number, email, website (if applicable).

: Name, phone number, email, website (if applicable). Objective : “Ambitious high school student with a passion for entrepreneurship seeking internship opportunities in business development.”

: “Ambitious high school student with a passion for entrepreneurship seeking internship opportunities in business development.” Education : Relevant business courses or certifications.

: Relevant business courses or certifications. Business Experience : Any entrepreneurial ventures (like a small online store) or school projects.

: Any entrepreneurial ventures (like a small online store) or school projects. Skills: Critical thinking, financial literacy, marketing knowledge.

What Key Elements Should High School Students Include in Their Resumes?

High school students should include several key elements in their resumes to effectively communicate their qualifications. The contact information section should be clear and professional. The objective statement should briefly state the student’s career goals and interests. The education section should highlight the student’s high school, graduation date, and relevant coursework. The skills section should list both soft skills, such as communication and teamwork, and hard skills, such as proficiency in specific software. The experience section should include any part-time jobs, internships, or volunteer work, clearly stating responsibilities and achievements. Lastly, the extracurricular activities section should illustrate involvement in clubs, sports, or other organizations, showing well-roundedness and leadership.

How Can High School Students Showcase Their Skills on a Resume?

High school students can effectively showcase their skills on a resume by categorizing them into relevant sections. The skills section should be prominently displayed to catch the employer’s attention. Students should identify their transferable skills, such as leadership, problem-solving, and time management. They should provide examples that demonstrate these skills, using specific language to quantify achievements, such as “led a team of five in a class project” or “consistently maintained a 4.0 GPA.” Additionally, students can create a projects section that highlights special assignments or personal projects that required critical thinking and creativity, further evidencing their capabilities. This approach enhances the overall presentation of the resume, making it more engaging and informative.

What Format Is Best for a High School Student’s Resume?

The best format for a high school student’s resume is a chronological format. This format allows students to present their education and experiences in reverse chronological order, starting with the most recent. The layout should be clean and simple, with clear headings for each section. Students should use bullet points for easy readability, ensuring that each entry is concise and relevant. Margins should be set at approximately one inch, and the font should be professional, ideally in sizes 10-12 points. A one-page resume is typically sufficient, as it focuses on relevant information without overwhelming the reader. Additionally, consistency in formatting, such as alignment and spacing, should be maintained throughout the document to create a polished appearance.

Thanks for hanging out with us while we tackled the ins and outs of crafting the perfect resume for high school students. Remember, every big journey starts with small steps, and your resume is just the first one towards an exciting future! So, take your time, be creative, and make sure it truly reflects who you are. Feel free to drop by anytime for more tips and tricks—we’re always here to help you navigate the ups and downs of student life. Happy resume building, and see you next time!