Crafting the Perfect Entry Level Restaurant Manager Resume: Tips and Examples

Creating a compelling entry level restaurant manager resume is crucial for aspiring candidates in the hospitality industry. Effective communication skills, strong leadership abilities, and a passion for customer service are essential attributes that should be highlighted. An entry level restaurant manager must demonstrate a solid understanding of restaurant operations and management principles. Preparing a well-structured resume can significantly improve the chances of securing a position in this competitive field.



Crafting the Perfect Entry Level Restaurant Manager Resume

When you’re stepping into the role of an entry-level restaurant manager, your resume needs to shine. It’s your ticket to getting noticed in a competitive field. Since you’re just starting out, it’s crucial to structure your resume in a way that highlights your skills, experience, and potential. Let’s break down the best structure for your entry-level restaurant manager resume!

1. Contact Information

Your contact info should be at the top—simple, right? Here’s what to include:

Name: Make it bold and a little larger.

Make it bold and a little larger. Email: Use a professional email address.

Use a professional email address. Phone Number: Make sure it’s the number where you can be reached easily.

Make sure it’s the number where you can be reached easily. LinkedIn Profile: If you have one, include it! It shows you’re serious about your career.

If you have one, include it! It shows you’re serious about your career. Location: List your city and state; no need for your full address.

2. Objective Statement

This is a quick blurb (1-2 sentences) that highlights who you are and what you want. Think of it as your personal elevator pitch. For example:

Example Objective “Enthusiastic and detail-oriented individual seeking an entry-level restaurant manager position where I can leverage my customer service experience and passion for the food industry to contribute to team success and enhance guest satisfaction.”

3. Relevant Skills

List skills that are directly related to restaurant management. When you’re just starting, it’s great to focus on transferable skills. Try to pick skills that align with the job description you’re applying for. Here are a few ideas:

Customer Service Excellence

Team Leadership

Inventory Management

Time Management

Conflict Resolution

Strong Communication

4. Work Experience

Even if you don’t have management experience yet, include any relevant jobs you’ve held. Use this format:

Job Title Company Name Location Dates Employed Key Responsibilities Server The Happy Diner City, State Jan 2021 – Present Provided excellent customer service to enhance guest experience.

Managed cash and handled financial transactions efficiently.

Trained new staff on the menu and service standards. Hostess City Bistro City, State May 2020 – Dec 2020 Welcomed and seated guests, ensuring a pleasant dining experience.

Maintained the waiting list and coordinated reservations.

5. Education

List your educational background. If you’ve taken any courses related to hospitality or management, be sure to mention them. Here’s how to format it:

Degree: Associate’s in Hospitality Management

Associate’s in Hospitality Management Institution: Community College of City

Community College of City Graduation Date: May 2023

6. Certifications (if any)

If you have any certifications like ServSafe or any other relevant training, include them here. It shows that you are committed to your role. For example:

ServSafe Food Handler Certification – Exp. Dec 2024

Flexible Kitchen Management Course – Completed July 2023

7. Volunteer Experience or Extracurricular Activities

If you’ve volunteered at food banks, community events, or held any leadership roles in clubs, mention them! This section is especially useful for entry-level candidates. Here’s a way to present it:

Volunteer Coordinator – Local Soup Kitchen, Jan 2020 – Present Coordinated weekly meal distributions. Managed volunteer schedules and training.

– Local Soup Kitchen, Jan 2020 – Present Member – Culinary Club, University Participated in food events and cooking competitions.

– Culinary Club, University

8. References (Optional)

You can say “References available upon request” at the end, or you can choose to list a couple of professional references if you have them. Just make sure to ask your references for permission first!

And there you have it! This structure will set you up to create a resume that highlights your strengths and helps you stand out as you start your career in restaurant management. Good luck with your job hunt!

Entry Level Restaurant Manager Resume Samples

Sample Resume for a Culinary Arts Graduate This resume is tailored for new graduates in culinary arts looking to land their first restaurant management position. It highlights their education, internships, and relevant skills. Name: John Doe

John Doe Contact: [email protected] | (123) 456-7890

[email protected] | (123) 456-7890 Education: Bachelor of Culinary Arts, University of Culinary Excellence, 2023

Bachelor of Culinary Arts, University of Culinary Excellence, 2023 Internship: Assistant Manager, Gourmet Bistro, June 2022 – August 2022

Assistant Manager, Gourmet Bistro, June 2022 – August 2022 Skills: Staff Training, Inventory Management, Customer Service

Sample Resume for a Customer Service Professional Transitioning to Management This version focuses on a candidate with strong customer service experience who aims to step into management within the restaurant industry. Name: Sarah Smith

Sarah Smith Contact: [email protected] | (987) 654-3210

[email protected] | (987) 654-3210 Experience: Customer Service Representative, XYZ Retail, 2020 – 2023

Customer Service Representative, XYZ Retail, 2020 – 2023 Leadership Roles: Team Lead on various customer service projects

Sample Resume for a Fast Food Crew Member Seeking Promotion This example is designed for individuals who have experience working in fast food but are looking to advance to a management role. Name: Mark Johnson

Mark Johnson Contact: [email protected] | (234) 567-8901

[email protected] | (234) 567-8901 Experience: Crew Member, Burger World, 2019 – Present

Crew Member, Burger World, 2019 – Present Achievements: Employee of the Month (3 times), Trained new hires

Employee of the Month (3 times), Trained new hires Skills: Pricing Management, Staff Coordination, High-Volume Service

Sample Resume for an Individual with Hospitality Experience This resume showcases a candidate with prior experience in the hospitality sector, aiming to leverage their skills into a restaurant management position. Name: Emma Williams

Emma Williams Contact: [email protected] | (321) 654-0987

[email protected] | (321) 654-0987 Experience: Front Desk Associate, Sunny Resort, 2021 – Present

Front Desk Associate, Sunny Resort, 2021 – Present Relevant Skills: Guest Relations, Scheduling, Team Collaboration

Guest Relations, Scheduling, Team Collaboration Certifications: CPR and First Aid Certified

Sample Resume for an Individual with Strong Marketing Background This resume is for a candidate with a background in marketing who wants to break into restaurant management, highlighting their transferable skills. Name: David Brown

David Brown Contact: [email protected] | (432) 109-8765

[email protected] | (432) 109-8765 Experience: Marketing Intern, Foodie Promotions, Summer 2023

Marketing Intern, Foodie Promotions, Summer 2023 Skills: Market Analysis, Social Media Marketing, Event Planning

Market Analysis, Social Media Marketing, Event Planning Education: Bachelor of Marketing, City University, 2023

Sample Resume for Recent High School Graduate This template is ideal for a recent high school graduate seeking their first job in restaurant management. Name: Lily Green

Lily Green Contact: [email protected] | (567) 890-1234

[email protected] | (567) 890-1234 Education: High School Diploma, Central High School, 2023

High School Diploma, Central High School, 2023 Experience: Server, Family Diner, Part-time, 2022-2023

Server, Family Diner, Part-time, 2022-2023 Skills: Customer Interaction, Time Management, Cleanliness Standards

Sample Resume for a Volunteer Coordinator Seeking Management This resume is geared toward an individual with experience in volunteer coordination who is looking to enter the restaurant industry. Name: Alex Martinez

Alex Martinez Contact: [email protected] | (678) 123-4567

[email protected] | (678) 123-4567 Experience: Volunteer Coordinator, Helping Hands, 2021 – 2023

Volunteer Coordinator, Helping Hands, 2021 – 2023 Skills: Event Coordination, Public Speaking, Community Engagement

Event Coordination, Public Speaking, Community Engagement Certifications: Food Safety Management Certification

What Essential Skills Should Be Highlighted in an Entry Level Restaurant Manager Resume?

An entry level restaurant manager resume should highlight essential skills relevant to the hospitality industry. Effective communication is crucial for managing staff and interacting with customers. Leadership abilities showcase the candidate’s capacity to oversee a team and ensure high service standards. Organizational skills help in maintaining inventory and managing schedules. Financial acumen is important for budgeting and cost control tasks. Customer service expertise reflects the candidate’s dedication to enhancing the dining experience. Additionally, problem-solving abilities are necessary for addressing challenges that may arise in a restaurant setting.

How Should an Entry Level Restaurant Manager Resume Be Structured?

An entry level restaurant manager resume should follow a clear and structured format. The resume should begin with a professional summary that encapsulates the candidate’s qualifications and goals. The next section should detail relevant education, including any certifications in food safety or management courses. Following education, the experience section should include internships or part-time positions in the hospitality sector, emphasizing transferable skills. A skills section should then list key competencies, such as team leadership and inventory management. Finally, the resume should conclude with references or volunteer experiences that further demonstrate the candidate’s commitment to the industry.

What Personal Qualities Are Important for an Entry Level Restaurant Manager?

Personal qualities play a significant role in the effectiveness of an entry level restaurant manager. Adaptability is essential for adjusting to fast-paced changes in the restaurant environment. A positive attitude fosters a collaborative team atmosphere and enhances the customer experience. Attention to detail ensures that service quality remains high and that standards are consistently met. Emotional resilience is important for dealing with stressful situations and maintaining composure. Finally, passion for the restaurant industry drives a manager’s motivation and commitment to success, inspiring both staff and customers alike.

