Essential Tips and a Functional Resume Sample For High School Students

High school students seeking to enter the job market can benefit greatly from a functional resume format. This resume style emphasizes skills over chronological work experience, making it ideal for those with limited employment history. A functional resume allows students to showcase relevant abilities acquired through volunteer work, internships, and academic projects effectively. By focusing on transferable skills, high school students can present themselves as strong candidates for part-time jobs and summer internships.



Creating a Functional Resume for High School Students

So, you’re a high school student diving into the world of resumes? That’s awesome! A functional resume is a great choice if you want to highlight your skills and experiences rather than focusing on your job history (which may be limited). This format is perfect for students like you, showcasing your strengths and potential. Let’s break down the best structure for a functional resume, step by step.

1. Contact Information

Your resume should start with your contact details. This is like your digital calling card. Here’s what you should include:

Your Name – Make this stand out! Use a bigger font size or bold text.

– Make this stand out! Use a bigger font size or bold text. Phone Number – A number where you can be reached easily.

– A number where you can be reached easily. Email Address – Use a professional-sounding email. It’s best to skip any quirky usernames.

– Use a professional-sounding email. It’s best to skip any quirky usernames. LinkedIn Profile (if you have one) – This can showcase more of your skills and endorsements.

2. Objective Statement

An objective statement is a few sentences that tell employers what you’re hoping to achieve with your resume. It’s like your personal elevator pitch. Here’s how to do it:

Keep it brief – two or three sentences max.

Focus on your goals – what do you hope to do or learn?

Mention any specific skills or interests – this helps tailor it to the position you’re applying for.

Example: “Dedicated high school student looking to gain experience in customer service. Excited to apply my strong communication skills and teamwork abilities at XYZ Company.”

3. Skills Section

This is where you get to shine! List out your skills, especially those relevant to the job you want. Be honest and think about what you’ve learned in school, clubs, or even at home. Here’s how to lay it out:

Skill Description Teamwork Experience working with peers in school projects and sports teams. Communication Strong verbal and written skills developed through class presentations and essays. Time Management Effectively balancing schoolwork, extracurricular activities, and part-time jobs.

4. Education Section

In this section, you’ll want to highlight your education. Since you’re in high school, keep it simple and clear:

School Name – Include your high school name.

– Include your high school name. Location – City and state, of course.

– City and state, of course. Expected Graduation Date – Month and year.

– Month and year. Relevant Courses – List any classes that relate to the job you want.

Example:

Sunny High School, Anytown, USA

Expected Graduation: May 2024

Relevant Courses: Business Studies, Computer Science, Advanced English

5. Experience Section

Now, this is where you can get creative—especially if you don’t have a lot of formal work experience. Think about volunteer work, internships, or even school projects. Here’s how to structure this:

Role/Title – What did you do? (E.g., “Volunteer Tutor”)

– What did you do? (E.g., “Volunteer Tutor”) Organization/Company – Where did this take place?

– Where did this take place? Date Range – When did this happen? (Month, Year – Month, Year)

– When did this happen? (Month, Year – Month, Year) Responsibilities/Accomplishments – A few bullet points describing what you did. Focus on skills you used!

Example:

Volunteer Tutor

Anytown Library, Anytown, USA

September 2022 – May 2023

Assisted elementary children with reading and math skills.

Created engaging learning materials that increased student participation.

6. Additional Sections

If there’s more to say about your interests or achievements, feel free to add more sections. Here are some ideas:

Extracurricular Activities – Sports, clubs, music—you name it!

– Sports, clubs, music—you name it! Awards and Honors – Any accolades you’ve earned.

– Any accolades you’ve earned. Hobbies – This can show your personality and interests.

Example:

Awards: Honor Roll (2022, 2023)

Extracurriculars: Member of the Debate Club, Varsity Soccer Team

Final Touches

Once you’ve compiled everything, give your resume a quick proofread. Make sure it’s free from typos and looks neat. Use a clear, simple font, and keep the layout organized. Remember, your resume is a reflection of you, so make it count!

Functional Resume Samples for High School Students

Example 1: First Job Application This sample is designed for high school students applying for their first job, showcasing relevant skills and experiences even if they lack formal work history. Objective: Motivated high school student eager to apply customer service skills in a part-time retail position.

Motivated high school student eager to apply customer service skills in a part-time retail position. Skills: Excellent communication and interpersonal skills Strong organizational capabilities Teamwork and collaboration Basic cash handling experience

Relevant Experience: Volunteer, Community Food Bank, June 2023 – Present Class Project Leader, School Fundraiser, January 2023 – March 2023 Babysitting for neighbors, 2021 – Present

Education: High School Diploma (Expected June 2024), Local High School

Example 2: College Application This functional resume highlights academic achievements and extracurricular involvement for students preparing to apply for college. Objective: Dedicated student seeking admission into a college program to further academic goals in environmental science.

Dedicated student seeking admission into a college program to further academic goals in environmental science. Skills: Critical thinking and problem-solving Research and analysis Leadership and initiative Community engagement

Relevant Experience: President, Environmental Club, September 2022 – Present Intern, Local Nature Reserve, Summer 2023 Volunteer Tutor, Math and Science, January 2023 – Present

Education: High School Diploma (Expected June 2024), Local High School; GPA: 3.8

Example 3: Career Change This functional resume is suitable for high school students who are changing their career focus or exploring new interests. Objective: Aspiring graphic designer looking to apply creative skills in an internship setting.

Aspiring graphic designer looking to apply creative skills in an internship setting. Skills: Proficient in graphic design software (Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator) Creative problem-solving skills Strong attention to detail Ability to work under tight deadlines

Relevant Experience: Freelance Graphic Design Projects, January 2023 – Present Art Club Member, Local High School, September 2021 – Present Personal Blog/Website Creation, Summer 2023

Education: High School Diploma (Expected June 2024), Local High School

Example 4: Skills-Based Resume for Technical Programs This resume format focuses on technical skills and experiences for students interested in vocational training or technical programs. Objective: High school student with strong interest in automotive technologies seeking an apprenticeship in an automotive repair shop.

High school student with strong interest in automotive technologies seeking an apprenticeship in an automotive repair shop. Skills: Basic automotive repair and maintenance Problem-solving and analytical skills Strong mechanical aptitude Ability to work collaboratively in a team setting

Relevant Experience: Automotive Club Member, Local High School, September 2022 – Present Summer Internship, Local Garage, Summer 2023 Personal Vehicle Maintenance, 2022 – Present

Education: High School Diploma (Expected June 2024), Local High School

Example 5: Working During School This resume is tailored for high school students balancing academics with part-time work, showcasing time management and multitasking skills. Objective: Highly organized high school student seeking to continue part-time employment while maintaining excellent academic performance.

Highly organized high school student seeking to continue part-time employment while maintaining excellent academic performance. Skills: Time management and organization Customer service and communication Adaptability in fast-paced environments Basic computer skills (Microsoft Office Suite)

Relevant Experience: Part-time cashier, Local Grocery Store, June 2023 – Present Volunteer, School Events, October 2022 – Present Honors Student Council, September 2021 – Present

Education: High School Diploma (Expected June 2024), Local High School; 3.7 GPA

Example 6: Sports and Extracurricular Involvement This resume example emphasizes participation in sports and extracurricular activities, ideal for students applying for scholarships or programs emphasizing teamwork. Objective: Energetic high school athlete seeking scholarship opportunities in college athletics.

Energetic high school athlete seeking scholarship opportunities in college athletics. Skills: Teamwork and leadership Strong commitment to health and fitness Time management and discipline Resilience and adaptability

Relevant Experience: Captain, Varsity Soccer Team, September 2022 – Present Participant, Track and Field, Spring 2023 Volunteer Referee, Local Youth Soccer League, 2022 – Present

Education: High School Diploma (Expected June 2024), Local High School

Example 7: Skills for a Service Position This functional resume showcases soft skills relevant for students seeking positions in the service industry. Objective: Enthusiastic high school student seeking a role in a customer-focused environment to enhance service skills and gain practical experience.

Enthusiastic high school student seeking a role in a customer-focused environment to enhance service skills and gain practical experience. Skills: Strong communication and listening skills Ability to handle conflicts gracefully Fast learner and adaptable to new situations Commitment to providing excellent customer service

Relevant Experience: Volunteer, Local Humane Society, 2022 – Present Participant, School’s Annual Talent Show, December 2022 Family Business Assistance, June 2021 – Present

Education: High School Diploma (Expected June 2024), Local High School

What is a Functional Resume and Why is it Suitable for High School Students?

A functional resume is a specific type of resume format that emphasizes skills and experience rather than chronological work history. High school students often have limited work experience, making a functional resume an ideal choice. The primary purpose of a functional resume is to highlight relevant skills, volunteer experiences, and educational achievements. By focusing on abilities and strengths, high school students present themselves effectively to potential employers or colleges. This format enables students to showcase transferable skills such as teamwork, leadership, or communication, which are applicable across various contexts. A functional resume allows students to create a compelling narrative that underscores their potential, rather than emphasizing gaps in work experience.

How Should High School Students Organize a Functional Resume?

High school students should organize their functional resumes by grouping skills and experiences into categories. The most common sections include a summary statement, skills section, education section, and additional experience. A summary statement introduces the student’s career objectives and key attributes. The skills section should list relevant skills, such as technical skills, interpersonal skills, and extracurricular activities. The education section must emphasize the student’s academic accomplishments and any relevant coursework. Additional experience can encompass volunteer work, internships, or part-time jobs, where students can demonstrate real-world applications of their skills. This organized structure allows potential employers or colleges to easily identify the student’s qualifications and strengths.

What Key Skills Should High School Students Highlight in a Functional Resume?

High school students should highlight a diverse range of skills in their functional resumes. These skills often include communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and time management. Additionally, students may emphasize technical skills related to specific software or tools that are relevant to their desired field. Leadership skills gained through extracurricular activities, such as student government or club participation, should also be highlighted. Furthermore, students can showcase adaptability, creativity, and initiative by discussing projects or volunteer experiences. By focusing on these key skills, students present themselves as well-rounded candidates with valuable attributes that appeal to both employers and educational institutions.

How Can High School Students Tailor Their Functional Resume for Specific Opportunities?

High school students can tailor their functional resumes by customizing content for specific opportunities. They should carefully read job descriptions or program requirements and identify keywords that align with their skills and experiences. By incorporating these keywords into their resumes, students demonstrate a direct match with what employers or schools seek. Students should also prioritize skills and experiences that resonate with the intended audience, showcasing the most relevant achievements first. Additionally, personalizing the summary statement to reflect the specific position or program will enhance the overall impact of the resume. This tailored approach increases the likelihood of the resume standing out in a competitive environment.

