Creating a Standout General Resume Template in Microsoft Word

The Best Structure for a General Resume Template in Microsoft Word
Creating a standout resume is essential for landing that dream job. With Microsoft’s Word program, it’s easier than ever to put together a polished document. Let’s break down the best structure for a general resume template, keeping it straightforward and easy to follow. Here’s what you need to include and how to arrange it all!
1. Header Section
The header is the first thing employers will see, so make it count! This is where you’ll add your name and essential contact information.
- Name: Make it bold and larger than the rest of the text.
- Phone Number: A professional-sounding number is a must.
- Email Address: Use a professional email ([email protected], not [email protected]).
- LinkedIn Profile: Include this if it’s updated and relevant to the job.
- Location: Just the city and state is fine.
2. Professional Summary or Objective
This section is a brief introduction — think of it as your elevator pitch. A professional summary works well if you have experience, while an objective is best for those just starting or changing careers.
Example Format:
– **Professional Summary:** “Results-driven marketing professional with over 5 years of experience in developing effective strategies. Proven track record in increasing brand awareness and driving sales.”
– **Objective:** “Recent graduate with a degree in Marketing seeking an entry-level position to leverage skills in digital marketing and sales.”
3. Work Experience
Your work experience section is crucial. Employers want to see what you’ve done and how you can contribute. List your jobs in reverse chronological order, starting with the most recent.
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Location
|Dates Employed
|Marketing Specialist
|ABC Corp
|New York, NY
|June 2020 – Present
|Sales Associate
|XYZ Retail
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jan 2018 – May 2020
- Job Title: Start with this, followed by the company name, location, and your employment dates.
- Bullet Points: Use bullet points to highlight your responsibilities and achievements. Be clear and concise!
4. Education
Your education section showcases your background. Just like work experience, list your education details in reverse chronological order.
|Degree
|Institution
|Location
|Graduation Date
|Bachelor of Arts in Marketing
|University of California
|Los Angeles, CA
|May 2017
- Degree: Start with what you obtained, like “Bachelor of Arts.”
- Institution: The university or college you’ve attended.
- Location: The city and state of the school.
- Graduation Date: Simply the month and year.
5. Skills
Your skills section lets employers quickly see what you can do. Focus on relevant skills that match the job description. You can categorize them into hard and soft skills.
- Hard Skills:
- Data Analysis
- SEO Optimization
- Social Media Management
- Soft Skills:
- Strong Communication
- Team Collaboration
- Problem-Solving
6. Additional Sections (Optional)
Depending on your field or experience, you might want to add extra sections like certifications, volunteer work, or internships. These can add depth to your resume!
- Certifications: List any relevant certifications here, like Google Analytics Certified.
- Volunteer Experience: This can show a commitment to your community and leadership skills.
- Languages: Speak more than one language? This can set you apart!
Sample General Resume Templates for Various Purposes
1. Entry-Level Job Application Resume
This template is ideal for recent graduates or those entering the workforce for the first time. It focuses on education and relevant skills.
- Contact Information
- Objective Statement
- Education
- Relevant Skills
- Internships or Volunteer Experience
2. Career Change Resume
This template is tailored for individuals looking to transition into a new field. It emphasizes transferable skills and relevant experience.
- Contact Information
- Professional Summary
- Skills Section
- Relevant Experience
- Education and Certifications
3. Executive-Level Resume
Aimed at seasoned professionals, this template highlights leadership achievements, strategic contributions, and industry expertise.
- Contact Information
- Executive Summary
- Core Competencies
- Professional Experience (with quantifiable achievements)
- Education and Professional Development
4. Freelance Resume
This template is great for freelancers and contractors. It showcases a portfolio of work and emphasizes flexibility and adaptability.
- Contact Information
- Profile or Bio Section
- Key Skills
- Portfolio Highlights
- Client Testimonials
5. Technical Resume
- Contact Information
- Technical Skills
- Professional Experience (highlighting tech projects)
- Certifications and Licenses
- Education
6. Creative Resume
This visually appealing template is perfect for professionals in creative fields such as graphic design or marketing, allowing for a showcase of personality and creativity.
- Contact Information
- Creative Summary
- Skills (including creativity and design software)
- Portfolio Section
- Work Experience (with emphasis on creative achievements)
7. Chronological Resume
Best for individuals with a solid work history, this straightforward template lists work experiences in reverse chronological order, allowing employers to see recent roles first.
- Contact Information
- Professional Summary
- Work Experience (listed chronologically)
- Education
- Skills
