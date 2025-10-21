Top Tips for Crafting Good Resume Examples Australia: Stand Out in the Job Market

Better for those who are just starting out or making a career change. It states what you hope to achieve in your new job.

Keep it between 2-4 sentences long, focusing on what makes you unique and a great fit for the job you’re applying for.

3. Key Skills

This part is all about showcasing your abilities. Think of it as a mini-advertisement for your skills. When listing your skills, consider using a mix of soft and hard skills. Here’s how to structure it:

Soft Skills Hard Skills Teamwork Data Analysis Communication Project Management Problem-Solving Technical Writing

This allows hiring managers to quickly see what you’re good at. Just remember to tailor this section to each job you apply for.

4. Employment History

Here’s where you dive into your work experience. List your past jobs in reverse chronological order (most recent first). Each entry should include:

Job title

Company name

Location (city, state)

Dates of employment

Bullet points highlighting your responsibilities and accomplishments

When writing your bullet points, start with powerful action verbs and focus on what you achieved in each role. Try to quantify your results when possible.

5. Education

List your educational achievements next. Like your employment history, this should also be in reverse chronological order. Include:

Degree obtained

Institution name

Location (city, state)

Dates attended

Any relevant honors or awards

If you’re recent out of school, feel free to add coursework, projects, or relevant extracurricular activities to make this section shine.

6. Additional Sections (if applicable)

Depending on your background, you might want to add a couple of extra sections. This could include:

Certifications and licenses

Volunteer work

Professional memberships

Languages spoken

Hobbies (if relevant to the job)

Just choose what’s most relevant and add it to bolster your application without overwhelming your reader.

7. Formatting and Length

Last but not least, let’s talk about how it should look. Keep it clean and professional. Here are some quick tips:

Use a legible font (like Arial or Calibri) in size 10-12

Stick to a single page, especially if you’re early in your career

Use plenty of white space to make it easy on the eyes

Keep margins to about 1 inch

A clean layout with clear headings will guide your reader and make your achievements stand out.

Sample Good Resume Examples for Australia

1. Entry-Level Marketing Resume This resume is perfect for recent graduates looking for their first job in marketing. It emphasizes education and relevant internships to showcase the candidate’s potential. Name: Sarah Johnson

Sarah Johnson Contact: [email protected] | (04) 1234 5678

[email protected] | (04) 1234 5678 Education: Bachelor of Marketing, University of Sydney, 2023

Bachelor of Marketing, University of Sydney, 2023 Experience: Marketing Intern, XYZ Corp, Jan 2023 – May 2023 Volunteer Coordinator, University Marketing Committee, Mar 2022 – Dec 2022

Skills: Social Media Marketing, Google Analytics, Content Creation

2. Experienced Software Developer Resume This example highlights an experienced developer’s technical skills and project experiences, making it suitable for those seeking a mid-level position. Name: Michael Tan

Michael Tan Contact: [email protected] | (04) 9876 5432

[email protected] | (04) 9876 5432 Work Experience: Software Engineer, Tech Innovations, Jan 2020 – Present Junior Developer, Code Factory, Nov 2017 – Dec 2019

Education: Bachelor of Information Technology, Monash University, 2017

Bachelor of Information Technology, Monash University, 2017 Skills: Java, Python, React.js, Agile Methodology

3. Career-Changer Resume for HR Position This resume caters to someone transitioning into human resources, focusing on transferable skills from their previous career. Name: Emily Clarke

Emily Clarke Contact: [email protected] | (04) 3456 7890

[email protected] | (04) 3456 7890 Previous Experience: Project Manager, ABC Logistics, Mar 2016 – Jul 2022 Customer Service Manager, GoodsCo, Jan 2014 – Feb 2016

Transition Experience: HR Certification Course, Open University, 2023 Volunteer Recruiter, Non-profit Organization, Jan 2023 – Present

Skills: Team Leadership, Conflict Resolution, Employee Onboarding

4. Resume for Part-Time Retail Position This resume is tailored for individuals seeking part-time work in retail, showcasing customer service skills and availability. Name: Lucas Ray

Lucas Ray Contact: [email protected] | (04) 6543 2198

[email protected] | (04) 6543 2198 Experience: Sales Associate, SuperStore, Jun 2021 – Present Cashier, Local Grocer, Jan 2020 – May 2021

Education: High School Certificate, Sacred Heart High School, 2020

High School Certificate, Sacred Heart High School, 2020 Skills: Customer Service, Cash Handling, Team Collaboration

Customer Service, Cash Handling, Team Collaboration Availability: Weekdays after 4 PM, Weekends

5. Resume for a Project Manager This resume exemplifies a project manager’s expertise, making it fantastic for senior-level roles in various industries. Name: Isabella Brown

Isabella Brown Contact: [email protected] | (04) 3210 9876

[email protected] | (04) 3210 9876 Work Experience: Senior Project Manager, Global Solutions, Jan 2019 – Present Project Manager, BuildRight, Jul 2015 – Dec 2018

Education: Master of Business Administration, University of Melbourne, 2018

Master of Business Administration, University of Melbourne, 2018 Skills: Project Planning, Risk Management, Budgeting, Agile Methodologies