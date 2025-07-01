Essential Tips and Good Resume Examples High School Students Can Use to Shine

A well-crafted resume is essential for high school students seeking internships, part-time jobs, or college admissions. Effective resume examples showcase relevant skills, academic achievements, and extracurricular activities that highlight a student’s strengths. These examples serve as templates that guide students in presenting their experiences clearly and concisely. A strong resume not only helps students stand out to potential employers and educational institutions but also builds confidence in their job-seeking abilities.



Crafting a Winning Resume: Best Structure for High School Students

Creating a resume as a high school student can feel a bit daunting, especially when you’re not sure what to include or how to present yourself. But don’t worry! We’re here to break it down and help you create a standout resume that showcases your skills, experiences, and personality. Let’s dive into the best structure for a high school resume.

1. Contact Information

This is the first section of your resume, and it sets the stage. Make sure this information is clear and easy to find. Here’s what you should include:

Name

Phone Number

Email Address

LinkedIn Profile (if applicable)

Address (optional)

Just a quick tip: use a professional email address that combines your name, rather than something like “[email protected].”

2. Objective or Summary Statement

This section is like your elevator pitch. You want to grab the reader’s attention and give them a snapshot of who you are. Here’s how to do it:

Keep it short – 1-2 sentences max.

Focus on your goals and what you bring to the table.

Tailor it to the job or position you’re applying for, if possible.

Example: “Dedicated and enthusiastic high school student with strong teamwork skills seeking a summer internship in marketing to leverage my creative background and passion for branding.”

3. Education

As a high school student, this section takes center stage. Here’s what to include:

School Name Location Expected Graduation Date GPA (if 3.0 or higher) Springfield High School Springfield, IL May 2024 3.5

Feel free to add any relevant coursework, honors, or extracurricular activities related to your career interests here! For instance, if you took an advanced science class that relates to a medical career, don’t hesitate to highlight it.

4. Experience

This may include part-time jobs, internships, volunteer work, or even leadership roles in clubs. If you haven’t held a job yet, that’s okay! Let’s see how to structure this section:

Job Title – what position did you hold?

– what position did you hold? Company/Organization Name – where did you work?

– where did you work? Location – city and state

– city and state Dates of Employment – when did you work there? (Month Year to Month Year)

– when did you work there? (Month Year to Month Year) Responsibilities/Accomplishments – use bullet points, and start with action verbs!

Example:

Team Member – Springfield Pizza Parlor

Springfield, IL

June 2022 – Present Provided excellent customer service to enhance guest satisfaction. Assisted in maintaining a clean and organized dining area. Collaborated with team members to complete tasks quickly during busy shifts.

– Springfield Pizza Parlor Springfield, IL June 2022 – Present

5. Skills

Now it’s time to brag a little—this is where you list your skills! Think about what sets you apart and what you can bring to a job. Here are some ideas:

Communication Skills

Teamwork

Problem-Solving

Technical Skills (like proficiency in Microsoft Office)

Languages Spoken

Make sure you pick skills that align with the job you’re applying for!

6. Activities and Interests

This section helps paint a picture of who you are outside of school and work. It can include:

Clubs (like debate club, student government, or drama club)

Sports (team names and positions)

Volunteer Work

Hobbies and Interests that might relate to the job

Example: “I love playing soccer and am on the varsity team, where I captain my team and lead practices.”

7. References

Always good to have a section where you can mention that references are available upon request. You don’t need to list them on your resume, but be prepared to provide them when asked. Choose people who can speak highly of your work ethic and character, like teachers, coaches, or past employers.

With these sections in mind, you’re all set to create a resume that truly represents you as a high school student. Focus on making it neat, easy to read, and tailored for the opportunities you’re chasing!

Sample Resumes for High School Students

Example 1: First-Time Job Seeker This resume is tailored for a high school student applying for their first part-time job. It emphasizes relevant skills and academic achievements. Name: Sarah Johnson

Contact Information: [email protected] | (555) 123-4567

Objective: Energetic student seeking a part-time position at a local café to gain work experience and contribute positively to the team.

Education: High School Diploma (Expected June 2024)

Skills: Strong communication skills Team player and quick learner Proficient in Microsoft Office

Extracurricular Activities: Volunteer at local animal shelter Member of the debate club



Example 2: Student with Volunteer Experience This resume showcases a high school student who has gained invaluable skills through volunteer work. It highlights their community involvement and willingness to help others. Name: Mike Reynolds

Contact Information: [email protected] | (555) 987-6543

Objective: Dedicated high school student eager to leverage volunteer experience in a summer intern position with a community organization.

Education: High School Diploma (Expected May 2025)

Volunteer Experience: Food Bank Volunteer, City Food Bank (June 2022 – Present) Event Coordinator, Annual Fun Run for Charity (April 2023)

Skills: Leadership and organizational skills Ability to work well under pressure Bilingual (English and Spanish)

Example 3: Student with Technical Skills This resume is designed for a student who has developed technical skills, such as coding or graphic design. It emphasizes technical knowledge and projects undertaken. Name: Alex Kim

Contact Information: [email protected] | (555) 345-6789

Objective: Tech-savvy high school student aiming to secure a summer internship in web development to apply learned programming skills and gain professional experience.

Education: High School Diploma (Expected June 2026)

Technical Skills: HTML, CSS, JavaScript Graphic Design (Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator) Basic Knowledge of Python

Projects: Created a personal portfolio website Developed a mobile application for local businesses



Example 4: Student with Leadership Roles This resume focuses on a high school student who has held leadership positions in school clubs or sports teams, showcasing their leadership and teamwork skills. Name: Jennifer Lee

Contact Information: [email protected] | (555) 753-1598

Objective: Aspiring leader looking to bring organizational and teamwork abilities to a summer camp counselor position, fostering youth development through activities.

Education: High School Diploma (Expected May 2025)

Leadership Experience: President, Student Council (August 2022 – Present) Team Captain, Varsity Soccer Team (August 2021 – Present)

Skills: Conflict resolution and decision-making Excellent time management abilities Ability to motivate and inspire peers

