Crafting a Great Server Resume: Tips and Examples for Success

A great server resume highlights essential skills, showcases relevant experience, and emphasizes customer service excellence. Effective communication forms the foundation of successful interactions in the food service industry, while teamwork enhances the overall dining experience for customers. Attention to detail ensures that orders are accurate and meets the high standards expected by patrons. Tailoring your resume to reflect these critical attributes will significantly increase your chances of securing a position in this competitive field.



The Best Structure for a Great Server Resume

Crafting a standout resume can feel like a daunting task, especially in the bustling restaurant industry where first impressions count. As a server, your resume is often the first glimpse an employer gets of you. So, let’s break down the best structure for a great server resume that’ll help you shine like the superstar you are!

1. Contact Information

First things first, you want to make it super easy for employers to reach you! Start your resume with your contact information at the top.

Name: Your full name should be prominent.

Your full name should be prominent. Phone Number: A reliable number where you can be reached.

A reliable number where you can be reached. Email Address: Use a professional-sounding email.

Use a professional-sounding email. LinkedIn Profile (optional): If you have one, it’s a nice touch!

2. Resume Summary or Objective

Right after your contact info, include a brief summary or objective statement. This section gives hiring managers a quick snapshot of who you are and what you bring to the table.

Summary: A few sentences highlighting your experience and skills.

A few sentences highlighting your experience and skills. Objective: A statement about what you’re looking for in a job and how you can contribute.

3. Skills Section

This is where you can show off what you’re really good at! List your relevant skills in a clean, easy-to-read format. Here are some examples:

Skill Detail Customer Service Ability to handle customer issues with grace and efficiency. Cash Handling Experience with cash registers and POS systems. Food Knowledge Familiarity with menus and food safety standards. Teamwork Works well with kitchen and front-of-house staff to ensure smooth operations.

4. Work Experience

This section is crucial as it shows your relevant experience to potential employers. List your jobs in reverse chronological order (most recent job first). Include the following:

Job Title: Your role (e.g., Server, Waitstaff).

Your role (e.g., Server, Waitstaff). Company Name: Where you worked.

Where you worked. Location: City and state.

City and state. Dates of Employment: Month and year to month and year (e.g., Jan 2020 – Present).

Month and year to month and year (e.g., Jan 2020 – Present). Responsibilities: Use bullet points to describe what you did, highlighting achievements and specific duties.

5. Education

Even if you didn’t major in hospitality, your education matters! List your degrees, certifications, or any relevant training. Similar to experience, keep this section in reverse chronological order:

Degree: Type of degree (e.g., Associate of Arts, High School Diploma).

Type of degree (e.g., Associate of Arts, High School Diploma). Institution: Name of the school.

Name of the school. Location: City and state.

City and state. Graduation Date: Month and year (or just the year).

6. Additional Sections

Depending on your experience and what the job calls for, you can include a few more sections:

Certifications: Food handling certificates or alcohol serving permits are a plus.

Food handling certificates or alcohol serving permits are a plus. Languages: Speaking multiple languages can be a huge benefit in a diverse workplace.

Speaking multiple languages can be a huge benefit in a diverse workplace. Volunteer Experience: If you’ve done any relevant community service, include that too!

7. Formatting Tips

Finally, let’s talk formatting. You want your resume to be visually appealing and easy to navigate. Here are some tips:

Keep it to one page if possible—concise is key!

Use a clean, professional font like Arial or Calibri.

Make good use of white space—don’t cram everything together.

Be consistent with bullet points, headings, and spacing.

With this structure in mind, you’ll be well on your way to creating a server resume that stands out and gets you noticed. Remember, your resume is your personal marketing tool, so make it count!

Sample Server Resumes for Various Scenarios

Entry-Level Server Resume This resume is perfect for individuals with little to no experience in the food service industry but who possess transferable skills and a passion for customer service. Objective: Enthusiastic and dedicated individual seeking an entry-level server position to leverage strong communication skills and a love for the hospitality industry.

Enthusiastic and dedicated individual seeking an entry-level server position to leverage strong communication skills and a love for the hospitality industry. Experience:

Volunteer, Community Food Bank – Assisted in food distribution and customer service.



Cashier, Local Grocery Store – Managed cash register and provided excellent customer service.

Skills: Excellent communication, teamwork, adaptability, and problem-solving.

Excellent communication, teamwork, adaptability, and problem-solving. Education: High School Diploma.

Experienced Server Resume This example is tailored for seasoned servers looking to advance their careers in a management position or enhance their current role. Objective: Results-driven server with over 5 years of experience providing outstanding dining experiences while managing high volume in a fast-paced environment.

Results-driven server with over 5 years of experience providing outstanding dining experiences while managing high volume in a fast-paced environment. Experience:

Server, Elite Bistro – [Dates] – Managed a table of 12+ during peak hours with efficiency and grace.



Head Server, Family Restaurant – [Dates] – Led team training and development, significantly improving customer feedback scores.

Skills: Strong leadership, excellent multitasking, upselling ability, and extensive food knowledge.

Strong leadership, excellent multitasking, upselling ability, and extensive food knowledge. Education: Associate Degree in Hospitality Management.

Server Resume for Fine Dining Establishment This resume highlights the elegance and sophistication required for positions in upscale restaurants. Objective: Professional server experienced in fine dining settings, committed to providing exceptional service and a remarkable guest experience.

Professional server experienced in fine dining settings, committed to providing exceptional service and a remarkable guest experience. Experience:

Server, Luxe Dining – [Dates] – Provided personalized service to guests, showcasing an extensive wine list and dessert menu.



Assistant Manager, Gourmet Café – [Dates] – Oversaw staff performance and maintained high standards of service and presentation.

Skills: Wine pairing knowledge, menu preparation understanding, attention to detail, and strong communication.

Wine pairing knowledge, menu preparation understanding, attention to detail, and strong communication.

Education: Certified Sommelier.