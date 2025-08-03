Creating a Professional Second Page Resume Header Example: Tips and Guidelines

Crafting a polished second page of your resume is crucial for maintaining a consistent professional brand. A well-designed header improves readability by clearly identifying your name, contact information, and the page number. Including a professional title in the header can reinforce your suitability for the position you seek. Creating a cohesive format between the first and second pages ensures that your resume leaves a positive impression on hiring managers.



Source assurancetoutrisque.blogspot.com

Best Structure for Second Page Resume Header Example

When crafting a resume, it’s common for job seekers to need more than one page to fit all their qualifications and experiences. If your resume spills over onto a second page, having a clear and professional header is essential. It helps maintain organization and makes it easy for hiring managers to follow along. Let’s break down what your second page header should look like and what information it should contain.

Why You Need a Second Page Header

First off, think about this: the second page of your resume could easily get separated from the first. That means if it doesn’t have a header, it could create confusion, making it harder for employers to connect the dots. By adding a header to the second page, you ensure that your documents stay linked together. Here’s what to include:

Element Details Your Name Make it bold and slightly larger. This keeps it prominent and easy to find. Contact Information Include your phone number and email address. It should be concise. Page Number Add “Page 2” or “2” to indicate this is the second page of your resume.

Your Name

Start with your name at the top. It should be the most noticeable element on the page. Use a larger font size (around 14-16 pt) and bold the text. This makes it immediately clear whose resume it is. If your name is common, consider adding a middle initial to stand out just a bit more.

Contact Information

Phone Number: Use a professional voicemail message if you’d be leaving a message for potential employers.

Use a professional voicemail message if you’d be leaving a message for potential employers. Email Address: Make sure it’s professional. Avoid using nicknames or any goofy numbers.

Page Number

Finally, don’t skip the page number. At the bottom or top corner of the header, simply write “Page 2” or just “2.” This helps keep everything in order. Plus, it’s a good way to ensure no page gets left behind in the shuffle! A common practice is to center this information at the bottom of the header to maintain balance.

Header Example

Here’s a simple visual representation of how your second page header could look:

Your Name Phone Number Email Address Page 2 John Doe (555) 123-4567 [email protected] Page 2

Remember, keeping your second-page header neat and professional will enhance the overall look of your resume. This little detail can make a big difference in how you’re perceived by potential employers.

Second Page Resume Header Examples

Example 1: Standard Professional Header This header is perfect for traditional resumes, maintaining professionalism while clearly presenting your contact information. Jane Doe

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (123) 456-7890

Location: City, State

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/janedoe

Example 2: Creative Header for Design Professionals If you’re applying for creative roles, don’t hesitate to showcase your personality in your second-page header. Jane Doe | Graphic Designer

Email: [email protected]

Portfolio: janedoedesigns.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/janedoe

Example 3: Executive Level Header For high-level positions, this header demonstrates authority and professionalism, highlighting your top credentials. Jane Doe, MBA

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (123) 456-7890

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/janedoe-exec