Creating a Professional Second Page Resume Header Example: Tips and Guidelines

Crafting a polished second page of your resume is crucial for maintaining a consistent professional brand. A well-designed header improves readability by clearly identifying your name, contact information, and the page number. Including a professional title in the header can reinforce your suitability for the position you seek. Creating a cohesive format between the first and second pages ensures that your resume leaves a positive impression on hiring managers.
Source assurancetoutrisque.blogspot.com
Best Structure for Second Page Resume Header Example
When crafting a resume, it’s common for job seekers to need more than one page to fit all their qualifications and experiences. If your resume spills over onto a second page, having a clear and professional header is essential. It helps maintain organization and makes it easy for hiring managers to follow along. Let’s break down what your second page header should look like and what information it should contain.
Why You Need a Second Page Header
First off, think about this: the second page of your resume could easily get separated from the first. That means if it doesn’t have a header, it could create confusion, making it harder for employers to connect the dots. By adding a header to the second page, you ensure that your documents stay linked together. Here’s what to include:
|Element
|Details
|Your Name
|Make it bold and slightly larger. This keeps it prominent and easy to find.
|Contact Information
|Include your phone number and email address. It should be concise.
|Page Number
|Add “Page 2” or “2” to indicate this is the second page of your resume.
Your Name
Start with your name at the top. It should be the most noticeable element on the page. Use a larger font size (around 14-16 pt) and bold the text. This makes it immediately clear whose resume it is. If your name is common, consider adding a middle initial to stand out just a bit more.
Contact Information
- Phone Number: Use a professional voicemail message if you’d be leaving a message for potential employers.
- Email Address: Make sure it’s professional. Avoid using nicknames or any goofy numbers.
Page Number
Finally, don’t skip the page number. At the bottom or top corner of the header, simply write “Page 2” or just “2.” This helps keep everything in order. Plus, it’s a good way to ensure no page gets left behind in the shuffle! A common practice is to center this information at the bottom of the header to maintain balance.
Header Example
Here’s a simple visual representation of how your second page header could look:
|Your Name
|Phone Number
|Email Address
|Page 2
|John Doe
|(555) 123-4567
|[email protected]
|Page 2
Remember, keeping your second-page header neat and professional will enhance the overall look of your resume. This little detail can make a big difference in how you’re perceived by potential employers.
Second Page Resume Header Examples
Example 1: Standard Professional Header
This header is perfect for traditional resumes, maintaining professionalism while clearly presenting your contact information.
- Jane Doe
- Email: [email protected]
- Phone: (123) 456-7890
- Location: City, State
- LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/janedoe
Example 2: Creative Header for Design Professionals
If you’re applying for creative roles, don’t hesitate to showcase your personality in your second-page header.
- Jane Doe | Graphic Designer
- Email: [email protected]
- Portfolio: janedoedesigns.com
- LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/janedoe
Example 3: Executive Level Header
For high-level positions, this header demonstrates authority and professionalism, highlighting your top credentials.
- Jane Doe, MBA
- Email: [email protected]
- Phone: (123) 456-7890
- LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/janedoe-exec
Example 4: Header for a Career Change
- Jane Doe | Marketing Specialist undergoing Transition to UX Design
- Email: [email protected]
- Phone: (123) 456-7890
- Portfolio: janedoeuxdesign.com
Example 5: Header for Recent Graduates
This header emphasizes your education and relevant experience, which is essential for new graduates entering the job market.
- Jane Doe | Recent Business Graduate
- Email: [email protected]
- Phone: (123) 456-7890
- LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/janedoe-grad
Example 6: Header for Freelancers/Consultants
Freelancers should highlight their services, showcasing the value they offer in their second-page headers.
- Jane Doe | Freelance Writer & Consultant
- Email: [email protected]
- Phone: (123) 456-7890
- Website: janedoeconsulting.com
Example 7: Header for Remote Job Seekers
This header signals your readiness for remote work, an important factor for many employers in today’s job market.
- Jane Doe | Remote Marketing Professional
- Email: [email protected]
- Phone: (123) 456-7890
- Location: Available for Remote Work
- LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/janedoe-remote
What is the Purpose of a Second Page Resume Header?
A second page resume header serves to maintain professionalism throughout a multi-page resume. It ensures that all pages are easily identifiable as belonging to the same applicant. This consistency helps hiring managers keep documents organized and simplifies the review process. A well-formatted second page header typically includes the candidate’s name, contact information, and a title phrase like “Continued” or “Page 2”. This practice reinforces the identity of the applicant and minimizes confusion in case pages get separated during handling.
How Should a Second Page Resume Header Be Structured?
A second page resume header should be structured for clarity and professionalism. The design should include the applicant’s full name prominently at the top of the page. Directly beneath the name, the header should feature essential contact information, such as a phone number and email address. The inclusion of a “Page 2” designation helps indicate that it is a continuation of the first page. All elements in the header must be formatted consistently with the first page to enhance visual coherence and maintain a polished look.
What Common Mistakes Should Be Avoided in a Second Page Resume Header?
Common mistakes in a second page resume header include omitting crucial contact information, such as a phone number or email address. Failure to include the applicant’s name can lead to confusion if pages become disorganized. Inconsistent formatting between pages detracts from the overall professionalism of the resume. Additionally, including unnecessary information or clutter in the header distracts from the main content. Avoiding these pitfalls enhances the clarity and coherence of the resume, improving the applicant’s chances of making a positive impression.
And there you have it—a simple yet effective example of a second page resume header that keeps things looking polished and professional. Remember, first impressions count, and a well-structured resume can make all the difference. Thanks for hanging out with us and diving into the nitty-gritty of resume crafting. We hope you found it helpful! Don’t be a stranger—swing by again for more tips and tricks to help you navigate the job market. Happy job hunting!