Creating Success: A Simple Resume Template For Highschool Students

Creating a simple resume template for high school students can significantly enhance their job application process. This template typically includes key sections such as education, skills, and extracurricular activities, which highlight a student’s qualifications effectively. Tailoring the resume for specific job opportunities allows students to showcase relevant experience and interests. Utilizing a clean and organized layout ensures that the document is easy to read and visually appealing.



Best Structure for a Simple Resume Template for High School Students

Creating a resume as a high school student can seem like a daunting task, especially if you’re applying for your first job or internship. But don’t worry! With a simple and clear structure, you can create a resume that highlights your strengths and accomplishments. Here’s a breakdown of how to structure your resume so it stands out.

1. Contact Information

Your contact information should be at the top of your resume. This is so employers can easily reach you.

Name: Use a larger font size to make it stand out.

Use a larger font size to make it stand out. Phone Number: Make sure you have a professional voicemail if you can’t answer.

Make sure you have a professional voicemail if you can’t answer. Email Address: Use a simple email like your name; avoid nicknames.

Use a simple email like your name; avoid nicknames. Address (optional): Some people include their city and state for local jobs.

2. Objective Statement

This is a brief sentence or two about what you hope to accomplish with your resume. Keep it specific and focused on the job you want.

Good Example Poor Example “Motivated high school student seeking an entry-level position at XYZ Store to gain customer service experience.” “I want a job.”

3. Education

Your education section is crucial, especially if you don’t have much work experience yet. List your school and any relevant achievements.

School Name: Include the full name of your high school.

Include the full name of your high school. Expected Graduation Date: This is typically the month and year.

This is typically the month and year. GPA (optional): Only include if it’s impressive, like 3.0 or above.

Only include if it’s impressive, like 3.0 or above. Awards or Honors: Mention any special recognitions you’ve earned.

4. Work Experience (if applicable)

If you’ve had a job, even if it’s just a part-time or summer role, this section is important. If you don’t have job experience, it’s okay to skip to the next section.

Job Title: Start with your job title for clarity.

Start with your job title for clarity. Company Name: Add the company you worked for.

Add the company you worked for. Dates of Employment: Include the month and year you started and finished.

Include the month and year you started and finished. Responsibilities/Tasks: List a few key tasks you did, using bullet points for easy reading.

5. Extracurricular Activities

Being active in clubs or sports shows that you’re a well-rounded individual. This section can highlight leadership roles or teamwork skills.

Activity or Organization: List the name of the club or team.

List the name of the club or team. Position Held (if any): Mention any leadership roles.

Mention any leadership roles. Years Involved: Indicate the duration of your involvement.

Indicate the duration of your involvement. Achievements: Share any accomplishments or contributions.

6. Skills

Highlighting your skills can set you apart, even if you don’t have much work experience. Focus on both hard skills and soft skills.

Technical Skills: Such as computer proficiency, social media know-how, or any specific tools you can use.

Such as computer proficiency, social media know-how, or any specific tools you can use. Soft Skills: These include communication, teamwork, adaptability, or problem-solving.

7. References (optional)

Some resumes include a line saying “References available upon request.” It’s not mandatory, but it’s a nice touch if you want to keep your resume concise.

Overall, the key is to keep your resume simple, focused, and easy to read. Stay positive and let your personality shine through!

Simple Resume Templates for High School Students

First Job Application This template is ideal for high school students applying for their first job. It emphasizes skills and relevant coursework. Name: [Your Name]

[Your Name] Contact Information: [Your Phone Number, Email Address]

[Your Phone Number, Email Address] Objective: Seeking an entry-level position to gain work experience and develop skills.

Seeking an entry-level position to gain work experience and develop skills. Education: High School Diploma, [Your School Name], [Expected Graduation Year]

High School Diploma, [Your School Name], [Expected Graduation Year] Skills: Strong Communication Skills Team Player Time Management

Extracurricular Activities: [Club/Organization Name], [Role], [Dates]

Volunteer Experience This template highlights volunteer work, making it perfect for high school students who have dedicated time to community service. Name: [Your Name]

[Your Name] Contact Information: [Your Phone Number, Email Address]

[Your Phone Number, Email Address] Objective: To contribute my skills and experience to a rewarding volunteer opportunity.

To contribute my skills and experience to a rewarding volunteer opportunity. Education: [Your School Name], [Expected Graduation Year]

[Your School Name], [Expected Graduation Year] Volunteer Experience: [Organization Name], [Role], [Dates] [Organization Name], [Role], [Dates]

Skills: Leadership Problem Solving Customer Service

