Crafting the Perfect Undergraduate Nurse Resume: Tips and Templates for Aspiring Nurses

The undergraduate nurse resume is a crucial document that showcases a nursing student’s education, clinical experience, and relevant skills to potential employers. Effective resumes highlight certifications that enhance a candidate’s qualifications, such as Basic Life Support (BLS) and First Aid, which are essential in the healthcare field. Nursing programs include internships and clinical rotations that provide students with hands-on experience, allowing them to apply their knowledge in real-world settings. A strong undergraduate nurse resume emphasizes soft skills like communication and teamwork, which are vital for providing quality patient care in dynamic healthcare environments.



Creating the Perfect Undergraduate Nurse Resume

Writing a resume as an undergraduate nurse can feel a bit overwhelming. You want to grab the attention of hiring managers while showing off your skills and experience. Luckily, there’s a structure you can follow to make your resume stand out. Let’s break it down step by step.

1. Contact Information

Your resume should start with your contact information. This is crucial because it’s how potential employers will reach you! Make sure to include:

Your full name

Phone number

Email address

LinkedIn profile (if you have one)

City and state (you don’t need to list your full address)

Here’s how it could look:

Jane Doe (555) 123-4567 [email protected] linkedin.com/in/janedoe Chicago, IL

2. Objective Statement

Next up is your objective statement. This is your chance to tell employers what you want to achieve and what you can offer. Keep it brief—two to three sentences should do. Here’s a simple way to frame it:

Start with your current status (e.g., “Dedicated nursing student…”)

Mention your career goals (e.g., “seeking to provide patient-centered care…”)

Highlight a specific skill or experience (e.g., “with training in pediatric care…”)

Here’s an example:

“Dedicated nursing student with a passion for patient-centered care, seeking to provide compassionate support in a clinical setting, with hands-on training in pediatric nursing.”

3. Education

Your education section is super important, especially since you’re an undergrad. List your degree, major, school name, and expected graduation date. If your GPA is impressive (usually 3.0 or higher), you might want to include that too!

Degree School Graduation Date Bachelor of Science in Nursing University of Chicago May 2025

4. Clinical Experience

For nursing resumes, your clinical experience can really set you apart. List your clinical rotations or any relevant internships. Include the name of the facility, your role, and the dates you were there. It’s good to highlight specific skills or tasks you performed while there!

Clinical Rotation: Pediatric Unit, St. Mary’s Hospital (Jan 2024 – May 2024) Assisted with patient assessments Provided care for children ages 0-18

Pediatric Unit, St. Mary’s Hospital (Jan 2024 – May 2024) Internship: Family Medicine Clinic, Community Health Center (Jun 2023 – Aug 2023) Managed patient intake and records Supported head nurse in daily operations

Family Medicine Clinic, Community Health Center (Jun 2023 – Aug 2023)

5. Skills

Your skills section helps employers quickly see what you bring to the table. Try to include both hard skills (like patient care practices) and soft skills (like communication). Here’s a list format:

Basic Life Support (BLS) certified

Strong communication skills

Critical thinking and problem-solving

Familiar with electronic health records (EHR) software

Team collaboration and leadership abilities

6. Certifications and Additional Training

If you have any relevant certifications (like CPR, First Aid, etc.), this is the place to include them. It shows that you’ve gone the extra mile to be prepared for the nursing field. List the certification if it’s applicable, along with the certifying organization and date earned.

Certification Organization Date Earned Basic Life Support (BLS) American Heart Association June 2023 CPR Certification Red Cross August 2023

7. Volunteer Experience

Don’t forget to mention any volunteer work, especially if it’s health-related! This shows your commitment to helping others, which is super important in nursing. List the organization, your role, and the time period.

Volunteer: Health Outreach Program, Local Nonprofit (Sep 2022 – Present) Provided community health education Assisted in organizing health fairs

Health Outreach Program, Local Nonprofit (Sep 2022 – Present)

8. References

Lastly, consider how you’ll handle references. You don’t need to list them directly on your resume, but you should have a statement like “References available upon request.” This lets potential employers know you’ve got people who can vouch for your skills and character!

And there you have it! Following this structure will help you create a polished undergraduate nurse resume that showcases your strengths and readiness for a nursing career. Remember to proofread before sending it out, as even small typos can create a bad impression. Happy job hunting!

Sample Undergraduate Nurse Resumes

Example 1: Entry-Level Undergraduate Nurse Resume This resume is ideal for an undergraduate nurse with minimal experience but a strong academic background and relevant clinical exposure. Name: Emily Johnson

Emily Johnson Email: [email protected]

[email protected] Phone: (555) 123-4567

(555) 123-4567 Education: Bachelor of Science in Nursing, XYZ University, Expected Graduation: May 2024

Bachelor of Science in Nursing, XYZ University, Expected Graduation: May 2024 Clinical Experience: Clinical Rotation: Medical-Surgical Unit, XYZ Hospital (Jan 2023 – Present) Clinical Rotation: Pediatric Unit, ABC Children’s Hospital (Sept 2022 – Dec 2022)

Certifications: Basic Life Support (BLS) First Aid Certified



Example 2: Undergraduate Nurse Resume with Volunteer Experience This resume showcases an undergraduate nurse’s volunteer work, highlighting dedication and community service. Name: Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens Email: [email protected]

[email protected] Phone: (555) 987-6543

(555) 987-6543 Education: Bachelor of Science in Nursing, ABC University, Expected Graduation: December 2024

Bachelor of Science in Nursing, ABC University, Expected Graduation: December 2024 Volunteer Experience: Volunteer Nurse, Health Clinic for the Homeless (June 2022 – Present) Blood Donation Drive Coordinator, University Red Cross Club (Jan 2021 – May 2022)

Skills: Patient Care and Assessment Communication and Teamwork Basic Life Support (BLS) Certified

Example 3: Undergraduate Nurse Resume with Leadership Experience This resume highlights leadership roles, showcasing the candidate’s ability to manage and lead teams effectively. Name: Sarah Thompson

Sarah Thompson Email: [email protected]

[email protected] Phone: (555) 246-8101

(555) 246-8101 Education: Bachelor of Science in Nursing, DEF University, Expected Graduation: May 2025

Bachelor of Science in Nursing, DEF University, Expected Graduation: May 2025 Leadership Experience: President, Nursing Student Association (June 2023 – Present) Team Leader, Nursing Simulation Lab (Jan 2022 – May 2023)

Publications: Research Paper on the Impact of Nursing Education on Patient Outcomes, submitted to Nursing Journal.

