Essential Guidelines on What To Put On A Housekeeping Resume

A well-crafted housekeeping resume emphasizes essential skills, relevant work experience, and educational background. Employers often seek candidates with a strong attention to detail, showcasing their ability to maintain cleanliness and order in various settings. Including specific housekeeping duties, such as cleaning, organizing, and performing laundry, provides potential employers with a clear picture of your capabilities. Highlighting certifications, such as those related to health and safety standards, further enhances your credibility in a competitive job market.



What To Put On A Housekeeping Resume

Creating a standout housekeeping resume might feel overwhelming, but don’t worry! I’ve got your back. A well-structured resume not only highlights your skills and experiences but also makes it easy for employers to see why you’re the perfect person for the job. Let’s break it down step-by-step so you know exactly what to include!

1. Contact Information

Your contact information should be the first thing on your resume. This makes it easy for employers to reach out to you. Here’s what to include:

Full Name

Phone Number

Email Address

City and State

2. Summary or Objective Statement

This part is like your elevator pitch. It’s a brief section where you summarize who you are and what you bring to the table. You can write either a summary if you have experience or an objective statement if you’re just starting out.

Summary: Focus on your years of experience and your best skills. For example, “Detail-oriented housekeeper with over 5 years of experience in hotel and residential cleaning.”

Objective: Mention your intention and what you're hoping to achieve. For instance, "Enthusiastic and diligent individual seeking a housekeeping position to utilize cleaning skills and provide a comfortable environment."

3. Skills Section

This section shines a spotlight on all the skills that are relevant to housekeeping. Employers often scan for these, so make sure to include both hard and soft skills. Here’s a quick list of what you can add:

Hard Skills Soft Skills Detailed Cleaning Techniques Time Management Organization Skills Attention to Detail Knowledge of Cleaning Products Customer Service Laundry and Ironing Adaptability

4. Work Experience

This is the heart of your resume! Your work history should tell a story of your experience. List your jobs in reverse chronological order, which means the most recent job goes first. For each position, include:

Job Title

Company Name

Location (City, State)

Dates of Employment (Month/Year to Month/Year)

Key Responsibilities and Achievements

When describing your responsibilities, use action verbs and be specific. For example:

“Maintained cleanliness in 20 hotel rooms per shift while adhering to company safety standards.”

“Successfully reduced cleaning time by implementing a new inventory system.”

5. Education

While formal education isn’t always necessary for housekeeping, including any relevant information can boost your resume. List your highest level of education, along with any certifications related to cleaning or hospitality. Example:

High School Diploma, XYZ High School, City, State, Year

Certified Professional Housekeeper (CPH), Organization Name, Year

6. Additional Sections

Depending on your experience, you might want to add other sections. Here are a few suggestions:

References: You can either state that references are available upon request or list them out if you have permission.

Professional Memberships: If you belong to any professional cleaning organizations, include them here.

Volunteer Work: Any volunteer experience that showcases your skills can be beneficial.

So, there you have it! Get all these pieces together, and you’ll craft a compelling housekeeping resume that stands out to employers. Good luck!

1. Objective Statement for Newcomers As a newcomer to the housekeeping field, crafting a strong objective statement can set a positive tone for your resume. Aim to express your eagerness to learn and your attention to detail. “Dedicated and hardworking individual seeking to start a career in housekeeping, committed to maintaining cleanliness and orderliness in all designated areas.”

“Enthusiastic team player with a strong desire to contribute to a clean and organized environment in a reputable hotel.”

2. Relevant Skills for Experienced Professionals For seasoned housekeeping professionals, highlighting key skills can demonstrate your expertise and reliability to potential employers. Proficient in using industrial cleaning equipment and chemicals safely.

Strong attention to detail in both cleaning and organizational tasks.

3. Work Experience for a Hotel Housekeeper When applying for a hotel housekeeping position, detailing your work experience can help showcase your ability to meet high cleanliness standards. “Housekeeper, Grand View Hotel, 2020-Present: Maintained guest laundry services, ensured high standards of cleanliness in 20+ rooms daily, and collaborated with team members to improve efficiency.”

“Room Attendant, Ocean Breeze Resort, 2018-2020: Responsible for preparing rooms for occupancy, managing inventory of cleaning supplies, and receiving commendations for exceptional guest service.”

4. Certifications and Training for Enhanced Credibility Including any relevant certifications can enhance your resume, indicating that you are committed to professional development in housekeeping. Certified Professional Housekeeper (CPH)

OSHA Safety Training Certification

Completion of a Hospitality Management Program

5. Tasks and Responsibilities for Care Homes For positions in care homes, specifying your tasks and responsibilities is crucial as it highlights your capability to work in sensitive environments. Performed daily cleaning tasks while being mindful of patient privacy and safety.

Assisted with laundry duties, ensuring hygiene and proper handling of personal items.

Maintained cleanliness in communal areas, fostering a welcoming space for residents and visitors.

6. Customer Service Achievements in Housekeeping Showcasing customer service achievements can be beneficial, especially in hospitality settings where guest satisfaction is paramount. Received the “Employee of the Month” award for consistently exceeding guest cleanliness expectations.

Achieved a 98% guest satisfaction rating in cleanliness on customer feedback surveys.

7. Volunteer Experience Related to Housekeeping Including volunteer experience can highlight your community involvement and willingness to care for others, attributes appreciated in the housekeeping profession. “Volunteer Housekeeper at Local Shelter: Assisted with daily cleaning and organization of shared living spaces for families in need.”

What Skills Should Be Highlighted on a Housekeeping Resume?

A housekeeping resume should emphasize essential skills relevant to the role. Common skills include attention to detail, time management, and organizational abilities. Attention to detail enables housekeepers to identify and address cleanliness issues effectively. Time management allows housekeepers to complete tasks efficiently within specified deadlines. Organizational abilities help housekeepers maintain a systematic approach to cleaning, ensuring that all areas are addressed properly. Additionally, communication skills are valuable, as they facilitate interaction with clients and team members.

What Experience Is Important to Include on a Housekeeping Resume?

Experience is a critical component of a housekeeping resume. Relevant experience includes previous roles in cleaning or maintenance, which demonstrate proficiency in the field. Positions such as hotel housekeeper or residential cleaner provide practical insights into housekeeping responsibilities. Additionally, experience in maintaining cleanliness in specific settings, like hospitals or schools, can highlight versatility. Job titles, responsibilities, and achievements in past roles should be clearly articulated to showcase an applicant’s capability and reliability in delivering high standards of cleanliness.

What Certifications or Training Should Be Mentioned on a Housekeeping Resume?

Certifications and training can significantly enhance a housekeeping resume. Relevant certifications include those in sanitation practices, safety protocols, and hazardous materials handling. Training in customer service skills can also be beneficial, as housekeepers often interact with guests and clients. Specialized training in using cleaning equipment or chemicals demonstrates proficiency and promotes safety in handling various tasks. Each certification or training should be listed clearly, showcasing the candidate’s commitment to professional development and adherence to industry standards.

And there you have it—your ultimate guide to crafting a standout housekeeping resume! Remember, highlighting your unique skills and experiences makes all the difference in landing that dream job. Thanks for stopping by and taking the time to read through this. I hope you found it helpful and maybe even a little fun! Don’t forget to check back in for more tips and tricks on all things career-related. Until next time, happy job hunting!